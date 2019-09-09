NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.09 (15:34) 수정 2019.09.09 (16:45)

President Moon Jae-in formally appointed Cho Kuk as justice minister on Monday along with the appointments of five other ministers or minister-level officials.

The Supreme Court has sentenced former Chungcheongnam-do Province governor Ahn Hee-jung to three years and six months for abuse of power and sexual misconduct. Ahn was indicted for sexually assaulting his female secretary from July 2017 to February last year.

The Ministry of National Defense has launched a center tasked with providing support to the victims of deadly humidifier disinfectants used in the military.

The Korea Expressway Corporation will deploy drones on ten highways nationwide to crack down on traffic violations during the Chuseok holiday period. Violations subject to crackdowns include driving on bus lanes and roadsides, and cutting in.

