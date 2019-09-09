KOREA'S 8K TV TECHNOLOGY News Today 입력 2019.09.09 (15:35) 수정 2019.09.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean home appliance makers have unveiled state-of-the-art 8K TVs at this year's IFA consumer electronics show, which is underway in Berlin, Germany. The exhibition also showcases progress in a cutting-edge technology in which artificial intelligence is used to connect places throughout a home.



[Pkg]



LG Electronics has released the world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV. The TV boasts a super-ultra high definition panel with 33 million pixels, four times more than those of existing UHD displays. LG Electronics says the new product features a perfect 8K resolution, as it re-creates life-like colors and picture quality by a degree of 90 percent, which is far higher than the international standard of 50 percent.



[Soundbite] LEE JEONG-SEOK(LG ELECTRONICS) : "With the combination of ultra-high resolution and best visual quality, the TV maximizes the feel of reality and will enable consumers to enjoy lifelike images in their living rooms."



Samsung Electronics also unveiled a 55-inch QLED 8K TV. With a plan to sell the TV in some 30 countries, Samsung will also focus on developing content tailored for the new TV in collaboration with global companies.



[Soundbite] JEONG JUN-HO(SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS) : "Samsung Electronics will expand its 8K TV line to produce a 98-inch version. It will also make greater efforts to develop 8K TV content and present a new TV experience to customers."



The market for 8K TVs has grown by a factor of 12 year on year. It is also expected to expand four-fold next year. However, the fact that 8K-quality broadcast cameras and equipment have not yet been developed, is a hurdle that must be overcome. Meanwhile, AI technology that connects home appliances around a house is continuing to evolve. Global competition in the AI home appliance sector is heating up with European and Chinese companies showing off their technological prowess.

