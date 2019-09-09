2022 QATAR WORLD CUP DETERMINATION News Today 입력 2019.09.09 (15:37) 수정 2019.09.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea is facing Turkmenistan in a qualifier for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Korean team's captain Son Heung-min is gearing up for the upcoming match with strong determination. He pledged to do his best to win the game. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Though the match between South Korea and Georgia, ended in a disappointing 2-2 tie, Son Heung-min and Hwang Eui-jo's amazing chemistry, gave hopes the taeguk warriors can only grow stronger. Son, the team captain, gave no excuses during the post game interview, and instead vowed to take charge and ensure a win in the upcoming match with Turkmenistan. Emphasizing the need to be like a tiger that gives it all even when hunting a rabbit, he urged the team to do their best to win the first qualifier for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



[Soundbite] SON HEUNG-MIN(CAPTAIN, KOREAN NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM) : "There is a saying that a tiger does its best even when hunting a rabbit. We can win the game when we exert our utmost from the beginning."



Manager Paolo Bento switched up the training regimen to be better prepared for the next match. The focus is on a flank attack to break through Turkmenistan's defense formation. Instead of experimenting with options, he will employ a four-back strategy with fullbacks to ensure Hwang and Son secure more chances to score goals. The team has repeatedly practiced fast, precise counterattacks through mini games. Priority is given to maintaining key players' strength and stamina. Team Korea arrived in Turkmenistan on September 9 and will begin training to adjust to the local conditions. It is crucial for the Taegeuk warriors to quickly adapt to the unfamiliar environment of the central Asian country, after having stayed in Turkey for a long period of time.

