CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about K-POP singers being nominated at the prestigious E! Peoples Choice awards and actor Yu Ji Tae taking part in a charity marathon. K-POP groups BTS and Black Pink have been nominated 3 different categories at this year's E! People's Choice Awards set to be held in November. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The faces of K-pop, boy band BTS and girl group Blackpink have been nominated for competition in the same categories at a US pop culture awards. The two bands are competing in 3 categories of group, music video and concert tour of 2019 for this year's E! People's Choice Awards. The annual awards held since the 1970s picks the best artist in 43 different categories in TV, film and music through fan votes. BTS and Blackpink are vying for a win with their respective hit songs "Boy With Luv" and "Kill This Love." The voting outcome of K-pop fans worldwide draws keen attention. Actor Yoo Ji-tae will take part in a charity marathon which is a campaign to provide clean water in Africa. This "run for water" global event taking place on October 3rd is hosted by the relief organization World Vision. The campaign aims to promote the water shortage situation in Africa and raise public awareness. Yoo and other participants will run 6 kilometers, the average distance African children walk to get water, in a bid to share their pain for at least one day. Proceeds of the event will be used to supply clean drinking water in Africa. Yoo Ji-tae has been an exemplar in practicing what he believes in by taking part in various good causes since 2009. His good deeds include supporting a kindergarten project in Myanmar by donating his paycheck on a project.

