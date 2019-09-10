N. KOREA FIRES TWO PROJECTILES News Today 입력 2019.09.10 (14:59) 수정 2019.09.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



After having rejected dialogue over South Korea-U.S. joint military drills, North Korea says that it is willing to return to denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. later this month. North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui who is in charge of the negotiations delivered the offer in a statement. But North Korea fired two projectiles into the East Sea just hours after it offered to resume talks. Here's more.



[Pkg]



The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that North Korea fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from its Pyongannam-do Province on September 10. The firing was conducted on two occasions at 6:53 and 7:12 in the morning. The JCS said the projectiles flew up to 330 kilometers and that South Korea and U.S. intelligence officials are working to learn more details. This firing comes 17 days after North Korea tested what it called a super-large multiple rocket launcher in Seondeok, Hamgyeongnam-do Province, on August 24. This is the tenth time North Korea has conducted such launches this year. While maintaining a readiness posture, the South Korean military is closely monitoring the situation in preparation for additional launches by the North. Previously, North Korea continued its show of force even after a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill ended. But it had not fired ballistic missiles or other projectiles since August 24. Tuesday's launch comes hours after Pyongyang offered to return to denuclearization talks with the U.S. later this month in a statement released by North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui Monday night. Analysts say that the North conducted another projectile launch in order to take the initiative in the negotiations with the U.S. Following the North Korean projectile launch, Cheong Wa Dae convened an emergency National Security Council meeting at 8:10 a.m. The session was presided over by Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office.

