[Anchor Lead]



According to the latest estimate, Typhoon Lingling has left four people dead and 25 others injured in South Korea. In North Korea, the typhoon killed five people and injured three.

Based on the results of a public poll conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Koreans who are planning to visit their hometowns on Chuseok, outbound traffic from Seoul is predicted to be the most congested on the morning of September 12, while Seoul-bound traffic is expected to peak on the afternoon of September 13.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has confirmed the first discovery of the Olive Ridley sea turtle, an endangered species worldwide, in Korea.

The amended enforcement regulations on the Animal Protection Act mandate dog owners to keep their pets leashed using leashes shorter than two meters when going outside. The legislation will be pre-announced on Wednesday.

