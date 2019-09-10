LED FACIAL MASKS FRAUD ADS News Today 입력 2019.09.10 (15:05) 수정 2019.09.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



More and more people are using so-called LED light therapy facial masks these days, in the hopes of having better skin. The LED mask is advertised to be effective in reducing wrinkles and blemishes, but consumers should be cautious of ads that have found to be groundless.



[Pkg]



This beauty treatment device is shaped like a mask and is worn on the face. Pressing the power button causes red light to be emitted from the forehead and cheek areas. The light comes from light emitting diodes or LEDs.



[Soundbite] (LED MASK USER) : "An attractive actress promoted it saying it would reduce wrinkles and make my skin brighter. So I bought it."



The product is advertised to be effective in removing wrinkles on the face and neck, reducing freckles and other blemishes and even boosting sagging skin. It's also said to help blood circulation. However, LED masks have not been verified for these alleged medical effects. Instead, they are categorized as regular industrial products. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, of the some 79-hundred advertisements for LED face masks it has surveyed, around 900 of them made exaggerated or false claims that could mislead consumers into believing the mask was a medical device. Ads for products manufactured by well known appliance makers were no different.



[Soundbite] KIM MYEONG-HO(MINISTRY OF FOOD & DRUG SAFETY) : "Online ads promoted the mask's effects based on groundless, unverified or limited data."



The ministry has ordered companies that released the deceptive advertising to make corrections. Their websites have also been shut down. If the firms continue to engage in false advertising, then formal charges will be filed.

