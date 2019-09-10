DMZ PEACE CONCERT News Today 입력 2019.09.10 (15:07) 수정 2019.09.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



A concert was held at South Korea's northernmost Dorasan Station on the Gyeongui rail line. Prominent musicians from home and abroad gathered for the event held ahead of the first anniversary of last year's inter-Korean military agreement. The concert was to promote the message of connecting the severed inter-Korean railway through culture. Take a look at this musical performance of peace and reconciliation that resonated across the DMZ.



[Pkg]



"Tracks, in the direction of Pyongyang." Dorasan Station in Paju, Gyeonggido Province, the northernmost point of the Gyeongui rail line. World renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma takes to the stage at this inter-Korean border area just 700 meters from the demilitarized zone. He is known for performing peace melodies at various conflict zones worldwide. Here at the DMZ, he chose Bach's Unaccompanied Cello Suites. He also played a Korean song "Longing for Gumgangsan Mountain" alongside young performers from North Korea.



[Soundbite] YO-YO MA(CELLIST)



The quintessential Korean melody 'Arirang' familiar to both Seoul and Pyongyang is also included. More upbeat folk songs also rally the crowd. The concert brought together big name global artists as well as prominent names in Korean traditional music. Some 400 spectators respond with enthusiastic applause. They include soldiers, students and diaspora Koreans whose hometowns are across the border.



[Soundbite] CHAE YE-RIM·OH YE-RIM(6TH GRADE STUDENT) : "We hope unification will come soon so we can ride this train to N. Korea and Europe."



The audience later all tied ribbons together and lifted them up in a motion wishing for inter-Korean peace.

