CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.10 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about domestic films's success in recent days, and Akdong Musician making a comeback. Korean movies are seeing some meaningful records in the recent days. "Tune In For Love" starring actor Jung Hae In and actress Kim Go Eun and "Metamorphosis" starring Bae Sung Woo and Sung Dong Il are leading the way. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The Korean movies "Tune In For Love" and "Metamorphosis" have set some meaningful records. "Tune In For Love" had attracted more than one million viewers as of September 7, just 11 days after its release. It's the first Korean melodrama to draw more than a million viewers in exactly one year. Meanwhile, "Metamorphosis" has broken even and looks set to recover its production costs. The movie's break-even point was 1.66 million viewers. But as of last weekend, it had already drawn some 1.75 million viewers. Film industry insiders say the two films have achieved significant progress for domestic cinematography, which had been losing diversity recently. The duo, Akdong Musician is to make a comeback after a hiatus of two years and two months. The duo's agency said Akdong Musician will release a third studio album this month. It has also unveiled a teaser for the duo's new song. So far, Lee Chan-hyuk wrote songs for the duo, while his sister and the other member, Lee Soo-hyun, was mostly the main vocalist. The duo suspended its activities after Chan-hyuk began his military service after releasing a second studio album in July 2017. The upcoming album is the first to be released since Chan-hyuk finished his military service. The duo's fans are said to be looking forward to seeing Soo-hyun looking more mature, as she is now in her 20s.

