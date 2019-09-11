기사 본문 영역

KIM'S MONITORING OF ROCKET LAUNCH
입력 2019.09.11 (14:59) 수정 2019.09.11 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

We had reported yesterday that North Korea had fired two short-range projectiles on Tuesday. On Wednesday, North Korean media reported the country tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher the previous day under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un. Here's more

[Pkg]

​North Korea claims to have tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance on Tuesday. State media including the Rodong Sinmun newspaper and the Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday the repeated tests clearly determined the direction for the next step in perfecting the regime's weapons system. Reports also cited Kim as making an assessment that the test ultimately verified aspects related to the rocket launcher's combat operation, characteristics of trajectory, accuracy and precision guided functions. The North's leader reportedly said the remaining steps for the rocket launcher involves conducting a rapid fire test, hinting at more launches to come. However unlike the test conducted on August 24th, this time there was no mention of a "success." Observers say the latest launch may have missed the target or did not fully live up to expectations. On Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired two unidentified short-range projectiles from Kaechon, Pyongannam-do Province toward the east. The projectiles flew about 330 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of around 50 kilometers. It marked the tenth launch of this year and came 17 days after the previous test in late August. For the August 24th launch, North Korea also said it tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher. Experts believe that through developing new weapons, Pyongyang is seeking to beef up combat power centered on short range ballistic missiles against moves such as South Korea's introduction of high-tech weaponry.
