기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.11 (15:03) 수정 2019.09.11 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
DIFFICULTIES OVER MOON EXPLORATION 다음기사 DIFFICULTIES OVER MOON EXPLORATION
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean government has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization to dispute Japan's restrictions on the export of key semiconductor materials to Korea. As the first step of the WTO dispute settlement, Seoul has asked Tokyo for bilateral talks.
The National Tax Service reported that a record 1.27 trillion won of income was not reported by high-income earners last year.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art announced that it will restore by 2022 video artist Paik Nam-june's "The More the Better" which has been turned off since 2018 due to old, non-functioning TV monitors.
Six embassies in Seoul, including the British, French and Swiss Embassies, will be opened to the public for the 2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.09.11 (15:03)
    • 수정 2019.09.11 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean government has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization to dispute Japan's restrictions on the export of key semiconductor materials to Korea. As the first step of the WTO dispute settlement, Seoul has asked Tokyo for bilateral talks.
The National Tax Service reported that a record 1.27 trillion won of income was not reported by high-income earners last year.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art announced that it will restore by 2022 video artist Paik Nam-june's "The More the Better" which has been turned off since 2018 due to old, non-functioning TV monitors.
Six embassies in Seoul, including the British, French and Swiss Embassies, will be opened to the public for the 2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.