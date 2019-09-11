기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Korean government has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization to dispute Japan's restrictions on the export of key semiconductor materials to Korea. As the first step of the WTO dispute settlement, Seoul has asked Tokyo for bilateral talks.
The National Tax Service reported that a record 1.27 trillion won of income was not reported by high-income earners last year.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art announced that it will restore by 2022 video artist Paik Nam-june's "The More the Better" which has been turned off since 2018 due to old, non-functioning TV monitors.
Six embassies in Seoul, including the British, French and Swiss Embassies, will be opened to the public for the 2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism.
- NEWS BRIEF
