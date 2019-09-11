NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM ENTERS WORLD CUP News Today 입력 2019.09.11 (15:08) 수정 2019.09.11 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean national soccer team has defeated Turkmenistan and is now poised to advance to the World Cup group stages, for the tenth consecutive time. Despite the victory achieved by scoring two goals, the team has yet to figure out how to break the opponent's defense. Here's more



[Pkg]



​​​Team Korea's utilized a four-back defense and an offense that centers around three forwards: Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min and Na Sang-ho. As soon as the game began, Hwang Ui-jo missed two chances to scorch the net. The long-awaited goal was finally scored at the 13th minute. When Lee Yong's cross was blocked, Na Sang-ho rushed in with a right-foot volley for his A match debut goal. While the Taeguk Warriors secured the lead, Turkmenistan played suffocating defense, and came close to scoring an equalizer. At the 37th minute of the second half, Jeong Woo-young scored another for team Korea with a free kick and sealed the deal. Kim Shin-wook, who belatedly joined the game, pushed himself to try and guarantee the team's victory, but couldn't find the net. With the 2-0 win, South Korea is poised to advance to the World Cup group stages for the tenth consecutive time.



[Soundbite] NA SANG-HO(S. KOREAN NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM) : "I am glad I scored the first goal of the Asian qualifiers, but I'm disappointed we failed to score more goals."



Despite what the final score shows, the game left much to be desired. Team Korea will take on two more challenging teams next month -- two away games in Sri Lanka and Pyongyang.

NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM ENTERS WORLD CUP

입력 2019.09.11 (15:08) 수정 2019.09.11 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean national soccer team has defeated Turkmenistan and is now poised to advance to the World Cup group stages, for the tenth consecutive time. Despite the victory achieved by scoring two goals, the team has yet to figure out how to break the opponent's defense. Here's more



[Pkg]



​​​Team Korea's utilized a four-back defense and an offense that centers around three forwards: Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min and Na Sang-ho. As soon as the game began, Hwang Ui-jo missed two chances to scorch the net. The long-awaited goal was finally scored at the 13th minute. When Lee Yong's cross was blocked, Na Sang-ho rushed in with a right-foot volley for his A match debut goal. While the Taeguk Warriors secured the lead, Turkmenistan played suffocating defense, and came close to scoring an equalizer. At the 37th minute of the second half, Jeong Woo-young scored another for team Korea with a free kick and sealed the deal. Kim Shin-wook, who belatedly joined the game, pushed himself to try and guarantee the team's victory, but couldn't find the net. With the 2-0 win, South Korea is poised to advance to the World Cup group stages for the tenth consecutive time.



[Soundbite] NA SANG-HO(S. KOREAN NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM) : "I am glad I scored the first goal of the Asian qualifiers, but I'm disappointed we failed to score more goals."



Despite what the final score shows, the game left much to be desired. Team Korea will take on two more challenging teams next month -- two away games in Sri Lanka and Pyongyang.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보