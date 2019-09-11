CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.11 (15:10) 수정 2019.09.11 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about singer Choi Kang Chang Min from TVXQ's generous donation, and controversy surrounding singer Yu Seung Jun also known as Steve Yu. Singer Choi Kang Changmin has once again caught the attention of the public, for making a generous donation to victims of wildfires in Korea and abroad. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Singer Changmin is known for his philanthropic activities. Recently, the one half of TVXQ made large donations to victims of wildfires in Korea and abroad. He gave 70 million won to a social enterprise to help restore fire-ravaged areas in Gangwon-do Province. The K-pop star went on to donate the same amount to the international environmental organization Greenpeace to help contain massive wildfires in Amazon rain forests. The Seoul office of Greenpeace expressed gratitude to Changmin and pledged to use his donation in on-site inspections and damage restoration in the affected areas, as well as in raising Koreans' awareness of rain forest damage. The presidential office replied to the public petition demanding that singer Yoo Seung-jun be banned again from entering Korea for allegedly dodging military service. The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the Korean consulate in Los Angeles violated the law by rejecting the singer's visa application. In just five days, more than 200,000 people signed the petition, making it mandatory for the presidential office to reply. Senior presidential secretary for public communication Yoon Do-han posted a reply on Cheong Wa Dae's social media on Monday. It said that once the court ruling is finalized, the presidential office will discuss visa issuance and entry ban for Yoo Seung-jun with the Ministry of Justice and the Military Manpower Administration. Yoon went on to explain that the government is committed to eradicating irregularities and privileges in the national military service.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.09.11 (15:10) 수정 2019.09.11 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about singer Choi Kang Chang Min from TVXQ's generous donation, and controversy surrounding singer Yu Seung Jun also known as Steve Yu. Singer Choi Kang Changmin has once again caught the attention of the public, for making a generous donation to victims of wildfires in Korea and abroad. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Singer Changmin is known for his philanthropic activities. Recently, the one half of TVXQ made large donations to victims of wildfires in Korea and abroad. He gave 70 million won to a social enterprise to help restore fire-ravaged areas in Gangwon-do Province. The K-pop star went on to donate the same amount to the international environmental organization Greenpeace to help contain massive wildfires in Amazon rain forests. The Seoul office of Greenpeace expressed gratitude to Changmin and pledged to use his donation in on-site inspections and damage restoration in the affected areas, as well as in raising Koreans' awareness of rain forest damage. The presidential office replied to the public petition demanding that singer Yoo Seung-jun be banned again from entering Korea for allegedly dodging military service. The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the Korean consulate in Los Angeles violated the law by rejecting the singer's visa application. In just five days, more than 200,000 people signed the petition, making it mandatory for the presidential office to reply. Senior presidential secretary for public communication Yoon Do-han posted a reply on Cheong Wa Dae's social media on Monday. It said that once the court ruling is finalized, the presidential office will discuss visa issuance and entry ban for Yoo Seung-jun with the Ministry of Justice and the Military Manpower Administration. Yoon went on to explain that the government is committed to eradicating irregularities and privileges in the national military service.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보