[Anchor Lead]



The electronic securities system that allows to issue, transfer and manage securities electronically has debuted in Korea today. Most of the securities including stocks and funds will be issued and distributed only via electronic registration.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has launched an intensive seven-week crackdown on some 2,800 businesses nationwide that had been reported for delayed wage payments more than three times over the past one year.

The Korea Communications Commission says more than 150,000 cases of broadcasting stations demanding corrective measures from Internet websites such as YouTube for copyright violations have been filed this year alone.

Jeodo Island in Geoje City, which is home to a presidential ranch, will be opened to the public on a pilot basis for the first time in 47 years.

