FOREIGN TOURISTS DRAWN BY K-POP News Today 입력 2019.09.16 (15:15) 수정 2019.09.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The popularity of BTS and other K-pop stars has drawn many foreign fans to Korea. They visit their stars' favorite restaurants and learn K-pop dance moves, literally making pilgrimages to all the hot spots associated with their favorite Korean celebrities. On today's TADA Korea we'll follow them to some of the hottest K-pop tourist destinations.



[Pkg]



This Korean celebrity museum is run by a talent agency in Seoul. It's a one-stop place where visitors can get all sorts of information and back stories regarding the entertainers belonging to the agency. This museum has become a tourist hot spot for fans from Korea as well as across the globe.



[Soundbite] JULIA(AUSTRALIAN TOURIST)



This exhibit hall features a wide variety of Korean stars' paraphernalia, such as their albums, photographs, music, and videos as well as their wardrobe and props. Visitors are especially fascinated with the interactive events, such as recording a Korean song in a studio or an augmented reality program that provides visitors with near-life experiences of taking photos with their favorite stars.



[Soundbite] LEE SEON-JU(HALLYU INTERACTIVE PROGRAM EMPLOYEE) : "This is a Hallyu interactive program run by the city of Seoul. An increasing number of foreign tourists visit here and their participation in and satisfaction with our programs are very high."



K-pop fans' destinations have diversified in recent years. This restaurant is one of the new K-pop tourist stops.



[Soundbite] JINNOUCHI(JAPANESE TOURIST) : "I came here because BTS has been here. I love it! It's the best!"



Fans who wanted to try the same food as their favorite stars left numerous souvenirs here to commemorate their visit.



[Soundbite] "Here's your BTS bibimbap."



This new type of sightseeing culture is called a "pilgrimage to stars' holy sites" because people can follow the steps of Korean actors or musicians to enjoy a vicarious experience. These fans are excited to find information on their favorite stars and share the info on their social media sites. Foreign tourists who devote an entire day to experience Korean pop culture are not satisfied with just listening to K-pop. They even take classes to learn the dance routines. This two-hour course teaching K-pop choreography is one of the hottest tour programs. Today, Korean and foreign fans learn a Korean girl group's latest dance steps. They fall deeper in love with K-pop and Korea as they learn each move.



[Soundbite] DOUGLAS(TOURIST FROM HONG KONG)



These foreigner visitors have become even more hard-core Hallyu fans after experiencing these hands-on interactive K-pop tour programs.

