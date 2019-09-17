PROJECTIONS OF N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS News Today 입력 2019.09.17 (15:04) 수정 2019.09.17 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With the resumption of North Korea-U.S. working-level talks in sight, there are expectations that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump might hold their third summit within this year. Looking upbeat about the proposed working-level talks, North Korea even presented the agenda for the contact, which centers on security guarantees and sanctions relief.



[Pkg]



​Following North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui's recent proposal to restart Pyongyang-Washington working-level talks late this month, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of his third meeting with Kim Jong-un. Trump also dismissed his hardliner national security adviser John Bolton last week. The regime responded to these developments, by expressing positive expectations for the proposed talks through a statement released by the director of the U.S. affairs bureau at the Foreign Ministry. Pyongyang welcomed Washington's decision to resolve pending issues through dialogue and negotiations, and expressed hopes the working-level talks will produce good results. The communist state even proposed the agenda for negotiations, insisting that the discussions of denuclearization will only be possible when threats and hurdles endangering its system security and obstructing its development are clearly removed beyond all doubt. North Korea appears to be seeking security guarantees and sanctions relief simultaneously. It then added that whether the negotiations will be a window for chance or an occasion to precipitate crisis is entirely up to the U.S. The remarks suggest that the goal of the working-level talks is to discuss another summit between the leaders of the two sides and that it will not rush to hold another Kim-Trump summit without full preparations. While stressing North Korea's position that it will not repeat the failure of the Hanoi summit, the statement appears to be aimed at pressuring the U.S. to offer alternatives at the upcoming talks.



[Soundbite] JEONG SEONG-JANG(SEJONG INSTITUTE) : "North Korea appears to be pressuring the U.S. to win an agreement on security guarantees and sanctions relief in the working-level talks, the two goals they failed to achieve in previous Kim-Trump summits."



Previously, First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui proposed holding working-level talks late this month. However, the regime appeared to move back the date to take more time, mentioning that they are expected to meet in a few weeks. The date of the working-level talks will likely be determined by how much the two sides can narrow differences through behind-the-scenes preparatory contact.

PROJECTIONS OF N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS

입력 2019.09.17 (15:04) 수정 2019.09.17 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the resumption of North Korea-U.S. working-level talks in sight, there are expectations that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump might hold their third summit within this year. Looking upbeat about the proposed working-level talks, North Korea even presented the agenda for the contact, which centers on security guarantees and sanctions relief.



[Pkg]



​Following North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui's recent proposal to restart Pyongyang-Washington working-level talks late this month, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of his third meeting with Kim Jong-un. Trump also dismissed his hardliner national security adviser John Bolton last week. The regime responded to these developments, by expressing positive expectations for the proposed talks through a statement released by the director of the U.S. affairs bureau at the Foreign Ministry. Pyongyang welcomed Washington's decision to resolve pending issues through dialogue and negotiations, and expressed hopes the working-level talks will produce good results. The communist state even proposed the agenda for negotiations, insisting that the discussions of denuclearization will only be possible when threats and hurdles endangering its system security and obstructing its development are clearly removed beyond all doubt. North Korea appears to be seeking security guarantees and sanctions relief simultaneously. It then added that whether the negotiations will be a window for chance or an occasion to precipitate crisis is entirely up to the U.S. The remarks suggest that the goal of the working-level talks is to discuss another summit between the leaders of the two sides and that it will not rush to hold another Kim-Trump summit without full preparations. While stressing North Korea's position that it will not repeat the failure of the Hanoi summit, the statement appears to be aimed at pressuring the U.S. to offer alternatives at the upcoming talks.



[Soundbite] JEONG SEONG-JANG(SEJONG INSTITUTE) : "North Korea appears to be pressuring the U.S. to win an agreement on security guarantees and sanctions relief in the working-level talks, the two goals they failed to achieve in previous Kim-Trump summits."



Previously, First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui proposed holding working-level talks late this month. However, the regime appeared to move back the date to take more time, mentioning that they are expected to meet in a few weeks. The date of the working-level talks will likely be determined by how much the two sides can narrow differences through behind-the-scenes preparatory contact.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보