JAPAN'S CONTAMINATED WATER ISSUE AT IAEA News Today 입력 2019.09.17 (15:07) 수정 2019.09.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Safety concerns are spreading in South Korea, as Japan will possibly discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The South Korean government officially raised the issue at an international conference for the first time. In a keynote speech at the General Conference of the IAEA in Austria, Seoul urged Tokyo to process the wastewater in a transparent manner. It also called for global attention and joint efforts to address the issue.



[Pkg]



​The IAEA opened this year's general conference on September 16th. In a keynote speech, First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Mun Mi-ock brought up Japan's plan to discharge radioactive waste water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. This is the first time South Korea has raised the issue at an international gathering. The vice minister criticized high-ranking Japanese officials for describing the wastewater discharge as inevitable, despite rising concerns over radiation. Mun also stressed that the discharge of radioactive wastewater is an international issue that affects the global marine environment.



[Soundbite] MUN MI-OCK(VICE MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND ICT)



She then called for the need to conduct an on-site inspection of the Fukushima nuclear reactors and assess their impact on the eco-system in scientific and objective manners. She also proposed to devise international standards regarding the processing of radioactive wastewater, which will ensure safety from potential radioactive pollution.



[Soundbite] MUN MI-OCK(VICE MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND ICT)



In a preceding keynote speech, Japan stressed its priority is on safety and dismissed South Korea's concerns as groundless. The South Korean delegation will seek international cooperation in a meeting with Cornel Feruta, the acting Director General of the IAEA, on September 17th.



[Soundbite] MUN MI-OCK(VICE MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND ICT) : "The delegation will more accurately convey the issues addressed in the keynote speech and highlight the importance of the IAEA's role in tackling the nuclear wastewater issue."



Although Seoul knows that the IAEA cannot directly regulate Japan's plan to discharge the waste water, it is hoping the body can adopt a recommendation and draw international attention to the issue.

