NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.17 (15:09) 수정 2019.09.17 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The first case of African swine fever, a virus with a 100-percent mortality rate, has been confirmed in Korea. The Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has confirmed the outbreak at a farm in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Some 4,700 hogs owned by the farm and the farmer's family have been culled.

Following the outbreak of African swine fever, a 48-hour nationwide livestock movement ban was issued at 6:30 a.m. today. Local governments are also stepping up quarantine efforts. The government of Chungcheongnam-do Province has set up a disaster safety measure team to install disinfection equipment and control posts in Gyeonggi-do Province as well as in the neighboring areas including Cheonan and Asan.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration has announced the launch of an anti-aircraft laser development project. Anti-aircraft laser can accurately shoot small drones and multicopters from a short distance.

Starting September 19, the Seoul City government will operate around the clock its smartphone app that allows the public to report illegally parked vehicles.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.09.17 (15:09) 수정 2019.09.17 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The first case of African swine fever, a virus with a 100-percent mortality rate, has been confirmed in Korea. The Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has confirmed the outbreak at a farm in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Some 4,700 hogs owned by the farm and the farmer's family have been culled.

Following the outbreak of African swine fever, a 48-hour nationwide livestock movement ban was issued at 6:30 a.m. today. Local governments are also stepping up quarantine efforts. The government of Chungcheongnam-do Province has set up a disaster safety measure team to install disinfection equipment and control posts in Gyeonggi-do Province as well as in the neighboring areas including Cheonan and Asan.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration has announced the launch of an anti-aircraft laser development project. Anti-aircraft laser can accurately shoot small drones and multicopters from a short distance.

Starting September 19, the Seoul City government will operate around the clock its smartphone app that allows the public to report illegally parked vehicles.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보