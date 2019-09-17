기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.17
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The first case of African swine fever, a virus with a 100-percent mortality rate, has been confirmed in Korea. The Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has confirmed the outbreak at a farm in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Some 4,700 hogs owned by the farm and the farmer's family have been culled.
Following the outbreak of African swine fever, a 48-hour nationwide livestock movement ban was issued at 6:30 a.m. today. Local governments are also stepping up quarantine efforts. The government of Chungcheongnam-do Province has set up a disaster safety measure team to install disinfection equipment and control posts in Gyeonggi-do Province as well as in the neighboring areas including Cheonan and Asan.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration has announced the launch of an anti-aircraft laser development project. Anti-aircraft laser can accurately shoot small drones and multicopters from a short distance.
Starting September 19, the Seoul City government will operate around the clock its smartphone app that allows the public to report illegally parked vehicles.
