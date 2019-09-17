MARINE CABLE CAR AS ATTRACTION News Today 입력 2019.09.17 (15:13) 수정 2019.09.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A marine cable car that recently opened in the city of Mokpo ran its first Chuseok holiday last week, with people lining up to experience the new ride. Nearly 40-thousand visitors came to use the cable car during the four-day holiday as it starts to make its name as a major tourist attraction.



[Pkg]



​The Mokpo marine cable car service opened on September 6th. At 3.23 kilometers long, it's the longest cable car course in Korea. Starting from its station in Mokpo's North Port to Goha Island, the ride takes about 40 minutes. Users can experience stunning views of the scenic Yudalsan Mountain and the Dadohae maritime park.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-MYEON(VISITOR) : "I've been to cable cars in Songdo and Jecheon but here is the best. The view from Mt. Yudalsan is just gorgeous."



During last week's 4-day Chuseok holiday, some 37-thousand holiday makers came to Mokpo for this new attraction. 46-thousand visitors have so far used the cable car since it opened. People have waited for hours to use the service, with lines of over a 100 meters long. Some people couldn't handle the wait and just left.



[Soundbite] JEONG IN-AE(CABLE CAR OFFICIAL) : "The Chuseok tally exceeded our target of 5,000 daily users on weekdays and 10,000 on weekends."



The new marine cable car is revitalizing local tourism in the port city of Mokpo, located on the southwestern tip of Korea.

