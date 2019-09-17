EVENT FOR COLOMBIAN KOREAN WAR VETERANS News Today 입력 2019.09.17 (15:14) 수정 2019.09.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Colombia was the only Latin American nation to fight in the Korean War. The country's Korean War veterans, less than 10 percent still alive, are in their 80s and 90s. The Korean residents in Colombia are remembering the sacrifices of the war vets and continue to forge relations with their descendants.



[Pkg]



​Pablo lives in a shabby room. The 92 year old Colombian served as a signaller during the Korean War. He has difficulty moving around, and he lost his sight 17 years ago. Korean War veterans like him are now in their late 80s or 90s. Less than 10 percent of Colombians who fought in the war are still alive. A Korean teenager pins a flower on the chest of a Korean War vet. A sports event was held where Korean residents in Colombia invited the elderly war heroes and their children. The Koreans and Colombians team up and grab the rope. The vets may be old but they are still eager to flex their muscles.



[Soundbite] "I've been doing yoga daily for 20 years. Look at me."



[Soundbite] PARK WON-GYU(CHAIRMAN, KOREAN RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION, COLOMBIA) : "They are passing away one after another. We prepared the event to continue the historic alliance in whatever way possible."



Participants from both countries formed 4 combined teams and competed in soccer and relay racing, and forged a stronger bond.



[Soundbite] (COLOMBIAN DEFENSE PROGRAMS AGENCY CHIEF·SON OF KOREAN WAR VETERAN) : "Holding this type of event and gatherings is the best way to bring Korean and Colombian citizens together."



The special event involving the descendants of the veterans is one way Korean residents in Colombia can express gratitude for the country's role in the Korean War.

