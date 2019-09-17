CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.17 (15:16) 수정 2019.09.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Director Bong Jun-ho's recent interview, and the success of the Korean movie "House of Hummingbird". In a recent American Movie review website, Director Bong Joon-ho who's garnered international recognition with his recent movie "Parasite" spoke up about his thoughts on his career as a film director. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Director Bong Joon-ho, who garnered greater global recognition with his latest movie "Parasite," spoke about why he turned down a number of Hollywood projects. In his recent interview with American movie review website IndieWire, Bong said he wants to work only on his own scripts. Since the success of his 2006 movie "The Host," the renowned filmmaker received numerous offers including Hollywood scripts to direct, but he rejected them all. Bong's role model is Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who only directs films based on his scenarios. The Korean director said he is open to collaborating with Hollywood studios as long as he can write the script. The success of the movie "House of Hummingbird" clearly displayed the potential of Korean independent films. Just 18 days since its opening, "House of Hummingbird" drew more than 70,000 viewers, quite unprecedented for an indie movie that's only showing on some 70 screens. Kim Bo-ra's directorial debut piece received 25 trophies at prestigious film festivals worldwide even before hitting local cinemas. Set in 1994, "House of Hummingbird" depicts the life of a 14-year-old girl. It has received rave reviews from domestic viewers. The film is receiving close attention and support from the industry as it continues to receive high praise and a growing number of viewers have seen it multiple times.

