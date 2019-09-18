기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Democratic Party and the Ministry of Justice held a meeting today to discuss the ways to reform the prosecutors' office. The enforcement of the revised publicity guidelines for suspected crimes will be deferred until the investigations on Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family members are over.
The government is reviewing the introduction of a continued employment system, which mandates companies to employ their workers even after they retire at age 60.
Corporate analysis site CEO Score studied the information on the Data Analysis, Retrieval, and Transfer system and found 19 major conglomerates in Korea have steadily enjoyed quarterly operational surpluses since 2000.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family organized various exhibits, forums and other events to mark the Stop Prostitution Week slated to begin tomorrow.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
입력 2019.09.18
수정 2019.09.18
