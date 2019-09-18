NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.18 (15:05) 수정 2019.09.18 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party and the Ministry of Justice held a meeting today to discuss the ways to reform the prosecutors' office. The enforcement of the revised publicity guidelines for suspected crimes will be deferred until the investigations on Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family members are over.

The government is reviewing the introduction of a continued employment system, which mandates companies to employ their workers even after they retire at age 60.

Corporate analysis site CEO Score studied the information on the Data Analysis, Retrieval, and Transfer system and found 19 major conglomerates in Korea have steadily enjoyed quarterly operational surpluses since 2000.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family organized various exhibits, forums and other events to mark the Stop Prostitution Week slated to begin tomorrow.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.09.18 (15:05) 수정 2019.09.18 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party and the Ministry of Justice held a meeting today to discuss the ways to reform the prosecutors' office. The enforcement of the revised publicity guidelines for suspected crimes will be deferred until the investigations on Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family members are over.

The government is reviewing the introduction of a continued employment system, which mandates companies to employ their workers even after they retire at age 60.

Corporate analysis site CEO Score studied the information on the Data Analysis, Retrieval, and Transfer system and found 19 major conglomerates in Korea have steadily enjoyed quarterly operational surpluses since 2000.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family organized various exhibits, forums and other events to mark the Stop Prostitution Week slated to begin tomorrow.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보