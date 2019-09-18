CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.18 (15:10) 수정 2019.09.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about group Seventeen's new album, and pianist Cho Sung-jin's special event. To the anticipation of global fans around the world, K-POP boy band Seventeen has released a new album "An Ode" earlier this week. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Music group SEVENTEEN is back with their third studio album. The boy band released their new album "An Ode" on Monday afternoon, jumping backinto the music scene in full gear. The new album, which comes after a hiatus of one year and ten months, contains 11 tracks. The title track is an R&B song that compares the feeling of fear to poison. SEVENTEEN's new album contrasts with their previous ones by underscoring the members' more masculine and somber side. The eye-catching costumes and hairstyles add charm to the group's new image. In addition to making their new album a success, SEVENTEEN also aim to win global music accolades, such as the Billboard Music Awards. Pianist Cho Seong-jin is to stage a special concert for school children from Tongyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, on September 20th at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. The renowned pianist will conduct and perform to the accompaniment of the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra. The School Concert will be held from September 19th to the 22nd. The repertoire includes 20 piano concertos written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He will also showcase his own interpretation of some of the compositions when conducting the orchestra. Some 1,300 children from ten Tongyeong schools, including those located on nearby islands, have been invited to the concert.

