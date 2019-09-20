SUSPECT FOR MYSTERY MURDER CASE News Today 입력 2019.09.20 (14:57) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Police have identified a likely suspect in a serial murder case that occurred in Hwaseong, and had remained a mystery for over three decades. The DNA in three out of nine unsolved cases has been found to match the suspect's DNA. Police have interrogated the suspect, who is currently serving a prison sentence, but he reportedly denied the accusation. As such, many hurdles still lie ahead in solving the remaining six cases and confirming the perpetrator.



[Pkg]



Back in July, police requested the National Forensic Service to re-examine some of the evidence of past crimes. It was a last-ditch effort to solve a mysterious serial murder case. About a month later, forensic experts concluded that the DNA found in the evidence of three cases matched one suspect's DNA.



[Soundbite] BAN KI-SOO(HEAD OF HWASEONG SERIAL MURDER INVESTIGATION UNIT) : "We requested the National Forensic Service to re-examine the collected evidence on July 15, as there are cases when DNA is detected even after a long time."



The law on the use and protection of DNA database and identification information, which was amended in 2010, was of great help in the investigation. Under the law, the DNA information of those who commit heinous crimes, such as rape or murder, is stored semi-permanently in the database of investigative organs. The DNA of the suspect in question, who is currently serving a prison sentence for murder, was collected in 2011, the year after the law was amended. Police plans to request the National Forensic Service to re-examine evidence of the remaining six cases as well, using the same method. However, relying solely on DNA will likely be a problem, as the collected evidence is kept at different police stations, and some cases do not have evidence. Now that the prime suspect is identified, police plans to obtain additional evidence.



[Soundbite] (POLICE INVESTIGATOR(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We will review the investigation records that were compiled at the time and analyze the cases to find more information."



The investigators are determined to solve the remaining six cases by interrogating people who knew the suspect based on the time and location of the crimes.

