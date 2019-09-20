기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.20 (15:03) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
FOREIGN EMBASSIES TO BE OPENED TO PUBLIC 다음기사 FOREIGN EMBASSIES TO BE OPENED TO PUBLIC
[Anchor Lead]

This year's 17th typhoon Tapah formed Thursday in waters southeast of Okinawa, Japan. Tapah is expected to move northward toward south of Korea's Jejudo Island by Sunday morning and pass through the Straits of Korea and exit via the East Sea around Monday morning.
The Financial Services Commission says that that starting next week, a maximum 6 month long grace period will be granted on paying back debt for people with increased risk of overdue loans due to inevitable reasons such as unemployment or business shutdowns.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is reviewing a revision to the Deep Sea Industries Advancement Act in order to impose fines in addition to criminal punishment on vessels that conduct illegal fishing operations.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization forecasts the fall harvest yield this year in North Korea will be the lowest level in the recent 5 years.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.09.20 (15:03)
    • 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

This year's 17th typhoon Tapah formed Thursday in waters southeast of Okinawa, Japan. Tapah is expected to move northward toward south of Korea's Jejudo Island by Sunday morning and pass through the Straits of Korea and exit via the East Sea around Monday morning.
The Financial Services Commission says that that starting next week, a maximum 6 month long grace period will be granted on paying back debt for people with increased risk of overdue loans due to inevitable reasons such as unemployment or business shutdowns.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is reviewing a revision to the Deep Sea Industries Advancement Act in order to impose fines in addition to criminal punishment on vessels that conduct illegal fishing operations.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization forecasts the fall harvest yield this year in North Korea will be the lowest level in the recent 5 years.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.