NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.20 (15:03) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



This year's 17th typhoon Tapah formed Thursday in waters southeast of Okinawa, Japan. Tapah is expected to move northward toward south of Korea's Jejudo Island by Sunday morning and pass through the Straits of Korea and exit via the East Sea around Monday morning.

The Financial Services Commission says that that starting next week, a maximum 6 month long grace period will be granted on paying back debt for people with increased risk of overdue loans due to inevitable reasons such as unemployment or business shutdowns.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is reviewing a revision to the Deep Sea Industries Advancement Act in order to impose fines in addition to criminal punishment on vessels that conduct illegal fishing operations.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization forecasts the fall harvest yield this year in North Korea will be the lowest level in the recent 5 years.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.09.20 (15:03) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



This year's 17th typhoon Tapah formed Thursday in waters southeast of Okinawa, Japan. Tapah is expected to move northward toward south of Korea's Jejudo Island by Sunday morning and pass through the Straits of Korea and exit via the East Sea around Monday morning.

The Financial Services Commission says that that starting next week, a maximum 6 month long grace period will be granted on paying back debt for people with increased risk of overdue loans due to inevitable reasons such as unemployment or business shutdowns.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is reviewing a revision to the Deep Sea Industries Advancement Act in order to impose fines in addition to criminal punishment on vessels that conduct illegal fishing operations.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization forecasts the fall harvest yield this year in North Korea will be the lowest level in the recent 5 years.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보