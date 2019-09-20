FOREIGN EMBASSIES TO BE OPENED TO PUBLIC News Today 입력 2019.09.20 (15:04) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Access to foreign embassies is strictly limited for the general public. But for a week, starting today and lasting until the next weekend, six foreign embassies in Seoul will open their doors to ordinary Koreans. Here's a look at the embassy interiors and what the open house event signify.



[Pkg]



A two-story building with a pinkish stone exterior and a cozy, inviting English-style garden. The number "1890" engraved under the roof indicate the year it was built. This is the first open house in 130 years showcasing the official residence of British ambassadors. The official residence of U.S. ambassador demonstrated the beauty of hanok by being the first embassy building in the world to be built in the architectural style of the hosting country. The French Embassy was built by the late Kim Chung-up, the icon of modern Korean architecture. Traditional French table setting and artworks that embody France's affection for Korea will be on display.



[Soundbite] PHILIPPE LEFORT(FRENCH AMBASSADOR TO KOREA) : "You'll be able to see both French and Korean cultures and intellectual collaborations between the two countries in the embassy."



The Swiss Embassy, a modern interpretation of hanok, has several environment-friendly features, such as rainwater pathways leading to a garden. Six foreign embassy buildings in Seoul will be opened to the general public for the open house event, which starts today and runs up to next weekend.



[Soundbite] LINUS VON CASTELMUR(SWISS AMBASSADOR TO KOREA)



Expectations for the embassy open house, part of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, ran so high that all the presale tickets were sold out in one minute.

FOREIGN EMBASSIES TO BE OPENED TO PUBLIC

입력 2019.09.20 (15:04) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Access to foreign embassies is strictly limited for the general public. But for a week, starting today and lasting until the next weekend, six foreign embassies in Seoul will open their doors to ordinary Koreans. Here's a look at the embassy interiors and what the open house event signify.



[Pkg]



A two-story building with a pinkish stone exterior and a cozy, inviting English-style garden. The number "1890" engraved under the roof indicate the year it was built. This is the first open house in 130 years showcasing the official residence of British ambassadors. The official residence of U.S. ambassador demonstrated the beauty of hanok by being the first embassy building in the world to be built in the architectural style of the hosting country. The French Embassy was built by the late Kim Chung-up, the icon of modern Korean architecture. Traditional French table setting and artworks that embody France's affection for Korea will be on display.



[Soundbite] PHILIPPE LEFORT(FRENCH AMBASSADOR TO KOREA) : "You'll be able to see both French and Korean cultures and intellectual collaborations between the two countries in the embassy."



The Swiss Embassy, a modern interpretation of hanok, has several environment-friendly features, such as rainwater pathways leading to a garden. Six foreign embassy buildings in Seoul will be opened to the general public for the open house event, which starts today and runs up to next weekend.



[Soundbite] LINUS VON CASTELMUR(SWISS AMBASSADOR TO KOREA)



Expectations for the embassy open house, part of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, ran so high that all the presale tickets were sold out in one minute.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보