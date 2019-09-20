SPECIAL EXHIBIT ON ENVIRONMENT News Today 입력 2019.09.20 (15:06) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An unusual exhibit about nature's sacrifice to produce energy is underway in Seoul. The art show is an expression of our gratitude for nature that provides us with electricity.



[Pkg]



Yellow drum containers loaded with radioactive waste from a nuclear power plant. Rocks from the ground where these barrels were buried fly toward the florescent lights. The florescent bulbs break and the lights go off one by one. This piece showed the retaliation of the earth after being sacrificed to generate electricity.



[Soundbite] HAN MOO-KWON(MEDIA ARTIST) : "I was impressed by the huge plant that produced electricity, which is invisible. I wanted to create art with it."



The media artist with a ten-year career observed four nuclear reactors as well as thermo and hydro power plants. He arranged rocks from a disposal site in Gyeongju on a grassy field in the pattern of electrocardiograms. Water from a power plant is frozen and shaped into a chandelier to play a drum.



[Soundbite] HAN MOO-KWON(MEDIA ARTIST) : "We are not grateful to have electricity. But we need to conserve our resources for the future generation."



From the production of electricity at power plants to the disposal of nuclear waste... This exhibit highlights how valuable energy is and how we should be thankful for nature's sacrifice.

SPECIAL EXHIBIT ON ENVIRONMENT

입력 2019.09.20 (15:06) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An unusual exhibit about nature's sacrifice to produce energy is underway in Seoul. The art show is an expression of our gratitude for nature that provides us with electricity.



[Pkg]



Yellow drum containers loaded with radioactive waste from a nuclear power plant. Rocks from the ground where these barrels were buried fly toward the florescent lights. The florescent bulbs break and the lights go off one by one. This piece showed the retaliation of the earth after being sacrificed to generate electricity.



[Soundbite] HAN MOO-KWON(MEDIA ARTIST) : "I was impressed by the huge plant that produced electricity, which is invisible. I wanted to create art with it."



The media artist with a ten-year career observed four nuclear reactors as well as thermo and hydro power plants. He arranged rocks from a disposal site in Gyeongju on a grassy field in the pattern of electrocardiograms. Water from a power plant is frozen and shaped into a chandelier to play a drum.



[Soundbite] HAN MOO-KWON(MEDIA ARTIST) : "We are not grateful to have electricity. But we need to conserve our resources for the future generation."



From the production of electricity at power plants to the disposal of nuclear waste... This exhibit highlights how valuable energy is and how we should be thankful for nature's sacrifice.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보