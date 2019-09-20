CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.20 (15:07) 수정 2019.09.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about actor Lee Jong-hyuk debuting in a Hollywood film, and singer IU celebrating her 11th year anniversary as a singer. It has been confirmed that actor Lee Jong-hyuk has been cast for the U.S. spy series "Treadstone". He even began his shooting with the Hollywood production team in Hungary. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Actor Lee Jong-hyuk has been cast for the U.S. spy series "Treadstone." He recently visited Hungary to film the show with the Hollywood production team. "Treadstone" is a TV spin-off of the popular Hollywood franchise about super spy Jason Bourne. The small-screen version unfolds around the spy organization Treadstone that trains Jason Bourne as a spy. Lee Jong-hyuk is one of the lead actors who portrays a charismatic character. The show will air next month on USA Network, a pay television channel owned by NBC Universal. Singer IU is celebrating 11 years of her music career. In a message posted on social media on Wednesday, the singer wrote about the anniversary and expressed gratitude to her fans. She debuted in 2008 at the age of 16, earning the nickname "the nation's sweetheart." However, now she is a highly acclaimed diva and an actress with an extensive fan base. IU's agency says it will hold a large-scale meeting for some 6,000 fans on September 21. The agency has also warned of stern measures against the illegal transactions of tickets to the fan meeting after a few cases of irregularities had been reported by the singer's fans.

