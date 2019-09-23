FIRE ENGULFS TRADITIONAL MARKET News Today 입력 2019.09.23 (15:05) 수정 2019.09.23 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A fire engulfed Jeil Pyunghwa Market, one of the main wholesale shopping malls in the Dongdaemun fashion district. Merchants are expected to suffer huge losses as they have stocked their shops with new fall clothes.



[Pkg]



​Thick smoke envelops the Dongdaemun area in Seoul. Firefighters continue to spray water on the walls, but the smoke continues to spread. Merchants stand helpless as they anxiously watch the building burn. The fire broke out at the Jeil Pyunghwa Market building in Dongdaemun at around 40 minutes past midnight on Sunday. Two merchants were rescued on the sixth floor and treated for smoke inhalation, while two tile workers working on the fourth floor managed to make a quick escape.



[Soundbite] HONG DAE-PYO(JUNGBU FIRE STATION) : "Flames have died, but there is smoldering inside the piles of fabric and clothes."



Firefighters had a hard time putting out the blaze, as the steel plates on the building's exterior prevented the water from reaching the inside. They were able to extinguish the fire, 20 hours after ripping out the steel plates on the outer walls and spraying water inside the building. It was a challenging task as the shopping mall had piles of clothes and a complex layout. Merchants stand to suffer huge losses as they were getting ready to sell fall and winter clothes.



[Soundbite] LEE SU-BOK(JEIL PYUNGHWA MARKET MERCHANT) : "I stocked goods this week. I will probably have to discard them because soot and fume render them unmarketable."



Police and fire authorities believe that the blaze started at a women's apparel store on the third floor.

FIRE ENGULFS TRADITIONAL MARKET

입력 2019.09.23 (15:05) 수정 2019.09.23 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A fire engulfed Jeil Pyunghwa Market, one of the main wholesale shopping malls in the Dongdaemun fashion district. Merchants are expected to suffer huge losses as they have stocked their shops with new fall clothes.



[Pkg]



​Thick smoke envelops the Dongdaemun area in Seoul. Firefighters continue to spray water on the walls, but the smoke continues to spread. Merchants stand helpless as they anxiously watch the building burn. The fire broke out at the Jeil Pyunghwa Market building in Dongdaemun at around 40 minutes past midnight on Sunday. Two merchants were rescued on the sixth floor and treated for smoke inhalation, while two tile workers working on the fourth floor managed to make a quick escape.



[Soundbite] HONG DAE-PYO(JUNGBU FIRE STATION) : "Flames have died, but there is smoldering inside the piles of fabric and clothes."



Firefighters had a hard time putting out the blaze, as the steel plates on the building's exterior prevented the water from reaching the inside. They were able to extinguish the fire, 20 hours after ripping out the steel plates on the outer walls and spraying water inside the building. It was a challenging task as the shopping mall had piles of clothes and a complex layout. Merchants stand to suffer huge losses as they were getting ready to sell fall and winter clothes.



[Soundbite] LEE SU-BOK(JEIL PYUNGHWA MARKET MERCHANT) : "I stocked goods this week. I will probably have to discard them because soot and fume render them unmarketable."



Police and fire authorities believe that the blaze started at a women's apparel store on the third floor.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보