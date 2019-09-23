기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.23 (15:07) 수정 2019.09.23 (16:47)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors raided today the residence of Justice Minister Cho Kuk in southern Seoul. Earlier, they indicted the justice minister as a suspect for attempted evidence fabrication.
The amount of full rent deposits that the Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation had to pay on the part of apartment owners who failed to return rent deposits to their tenants upon lease expiration reached 170 billion won as of late July.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare says more than 3,600 reports of abuse on people with disabilities were received last year. About 48 percent of them were recognized as actual cases of abuse, and most of the perpetrators were found to work at residential facilities for the disabled.
The Seoul City government will overhaul 354 city bus routes in December based on the information on passengers' traffic card use and big data on bus operation.
