PRESERVATION OF CONFUCIAN ACADEMIES News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea is looking to manage and preserve private Confucian academies of the Joseon Dynasty in a more systematic manner. These academies, known as seowon, are the nation's latest addition to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Their values and brand images will also be promoted at home and abroad through exchanges with similar institutions in North Korea, China and Japan.



A memorial stone has been erected in front of Sosu Seowon in Yeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. It tells of Sosu and eight other seowons' addition to UNESCO's World Heritage List, becoming South Korea's 14th historical relic to win the recognition. Since their listing in July, officials at the seowons have been busy receiving an increased number of visitors.The Confucian academies are South Korea's second addition to the World Heritage List following the listing of seven Buddhist mountain temples just last year. This year, the government will legislate a special act aimed at managing the seowons in a more systematic manner while preserving their inherent unique qualities. Local governments of regions housing the listed seowons will revise ordinances to procure the funds and personnel needed for the integrated maintenance and preservation. They will also seek to conduct joint studies and academic exchanges with some 30 other domestic seowons, as well as those in North Korea, such as Sungyang Seowon in Kaesong and Yonggok Seowon in Pyongyang. Their universal value and brand image will also be promoted through cooperation with similar Confucian academies in China and Japan. Sosu Seowon will be holding a special exhibition celebrating the UNESCO recognition until next May. Eight other seowons will operate promotional projects to boost public interest, such as a musical and interactive hands-on programs.

