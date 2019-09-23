SEATING ARRANGEMENTS IN RESTAURANTS News Today 입력 2019.09.23 (15:10) 수정 2019.09.23 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



An increasing number of Korean restaurants are improving their seating arrangements by introducing tables and chairs, instead of having their customers sit down on the floor. Local governments are providing financial support to restaurants that are embracing such a change.



[Pkg]



​Kim Kyung-soon has been running a restaurant for over ten years. She recently introduced tables and chairs at her establishment, following customers' complaints about seating arrangements on the floor.



[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-SOON(RESTAURANT OWNER) : "Customers prefer tables and chairs over on-the-floor seating. Employees also like the fact that they won't suffer backaches from having to bend down to serve customers."



Another restaurant in the downtown area has also undergone a similar change. Customers prefer chairs, rather than sitting cross-legged on the floor.



[Soundbite] PARK GEUN-HO(CHEONGJU RESIDENT) : "My legs go numb and my back hurts when I sit cross-legged on the floor. So I prefer tables with chairs."



It's not just the elderly, other groups including those with disabilities and foreigners find it difficult to sit in this manner. It appears generally customers prefer tables and chairs.



[Soundbite] IM HOE-MUK(CHEONGJU RESIDENT) : "Sitting on a chair helps me save time. It is far more convenient than sitting on the floor."



Eventually, an increasing number of restaurants are switching from on-the-floor seating arrangements.



[Soundbite] HONG DONG-PYO(CHUNGBUK BRANCH OF THE KOREA FOOD SERVICE INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION) : "Culturally, foreigners are accustomed to sitting on chairs. That is what more customers want these days. Many restaurant owners have voluntarily switched to the table-chair seating style."



In line with this trend, the Cheongju city government is providing financial support to restaurants changing to table-chair seating styles. This year, it had to increase the number of support recipients from 20 to 30, due to a surge in applications.



[Soundbite] CHO MIN(CHEONGJU CITY OFFICIAL) : "The project was introduced to enhance the convenience of foreigners, the elderly and those with disabilities. With its soaring popularity, the city government will appropriate a budget for the project next year."



The on-the-floor seating style has become part of Korea's lifestyle with the development of the ondol traditional underfloor heating system. However, the dining industry is embracing a change to meet the demands of customers who value the convenience and health benefits of the table-chair seating arrangement.

