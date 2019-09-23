RELEASING MARSH SNAILS INTO THE WILD News Today 입력 2019.09.23 (15:12) 수정 2019.09.23 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ulju County Office has discharged some 10,000 Korean marsh snails into the Taehwa River. The move is part of efforts to increase the dwindling number of the species.



[Pkg]



​Three-month-old marsh snails are released from a cultivation facility to the Taehwa River. Measuring over seven millimeters in length, these 10,000 young snails were obtained from mothers collected in the river in May and raised with special care.



[Soundbite] JANG HO-YOON(ULSAN CHUKKWA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL) : "It is really good that the eco-system will improve and become clean and we will be able to see a lot of fireflies."



Marsh snails are a type of shellfish that live in fresh water streams and are prey to firefly larvae and other insects. Known for their savory taste, marsh snails found in the Beomseo region have been used as a popular ingredient for various dishes.



[Soundbite] LEE SUN-HO(ULJU COUNTY GOVERNOR) : "When I was young, marsh snails were quite abundant in this region. I remember the days when I had fun catching marsh snails."



In the past, it was easy to spot marsh snails in the Taehwa River. However, their numbers have plunged significantly.



[Soundbite] KIM NA-RI(TAEHWA RIVER ECO CENTER) : "There are multiple reasons, such as typhoons and environmental factors. The number of marsh snails decreases when people catch them recklessly."



Attention is being drawn to whether the restored Taehwa River can regain its reputation for being a good home to not only salmon and dace, but diverse aquatic creatures, such as marsh snails.

