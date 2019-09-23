CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.23 (15:14) 수정 2019.09.23 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we will be talking about the success of a new KBS drama series, and an upcoming Harry Potter concert. A new KBS drama series called "When the Camellia Blooms" starring actor Gong Hyo-jin and Kang Ha-neul is off with a good start with rating the top place in the first week. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



A new KBS drama series airing Wednesday and Thursday have topped ratings in the first week. "When the Camellia Blooms" stars actress Gong Hyo-jin and actor Kang Ha-neul. According to TV viewership rater Nielsen Korea, the first and second episodes aired Wednesday night recorded ratings of 6.3 and 7.4 percent respectively, the highest among rival channels during this time slot. In Wednesday's broadcast, the main character Yong-sik fell hard in love with single mother Dong-baek. A love at first sight. Viewer reaction was positive, giving high points to the amusing dialogue and stellar acting. "When the Camellia Blooms" also marks the first drama for actor Kang Ha-neul since completing his military service. It's already said to be a successful comeback. An upcoming Harry Potter concert will screen the film series alongside live orchestral music. This classical music slash film concert titled "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" will take place at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul on November 16th and the 17th for two days. The entire Harry Potter series will be screened while on stage, an orchestra performs the film's soundtracks. This film concert first premiered in June 2016 and since then, drew over 1.3 million spectators in some 50 countries worldwide. The upcoming concert is the second of its kind since the first showcase in Korea this past June under the title "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

