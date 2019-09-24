기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
With one more case of African swine fever having been confirmed at a hog farm in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, the total number of affected farms in Korea now stands at four. A temporary movement ban has been issued again for hogs in Gyeonggi-do Province, Incheon and Gangwon-do Province.
South Korea and the United States held their first meeting in Seoul to discuss the sharing of defense costs. The new defense cost sharing plan will go into effect next year.
The Justice Ministry's taskforce on promoting prosecutorial reforms will receive members' opinions on the reforms via the justice minister's email account.
The government has announced a plan to promote a balanced personnel policy by having public agencies appoint at least one female executive by 2022.
NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.24 (15:24)
수정 2019.09.24 (16:45)
