N.KOREA TAKES PART IN INTERNATIONAL EXPO News Today 입력 2019.09.24 (15:25) 수정 2019.09.24 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea took part in an international trade expo in Russia and exerted all out efforts to attract foreign investment for the establishment of tourism infrastructure. The North argued that as tourism is not subject to global sanctions, the construction of tourism infrastructure should also be excluded from sanctions. Meanwhile a global investment team including South Korean firms proposed a high speed rail way project with North Korea and held related discussions at the expo.



[Pkg]



​An international trade expo held in Vladivostok, Russia. North Korea has set up a booth introducing Korean ginseng, cosmetics and stamps commemorating this June's Pyongyang-Washington summit at the inter-Korean border.



[Soundbite] (INSTRUCTOR OF N. KOREA'S GENERAL BUREAU ON OVERSEAS EXPOS) : "The meeting itself was a significant event as many Americans also buy the stamps."



Around a dozen countries are taking part in this trade expo. The communist state also sent a delegation tasked with attracting investment and securing export channels. The North is particularly focused on tourism. This is because the sector is not subject to global sanctions and is a legitimate means of earning foreign currency. In fact, North Korea is building major tourist complexes in the Wonsan-Kalma areas as well as Sinuiju. Pyongyang argues sanctions exemption should also be applied to the construction of tourism infrastructure in order to enable foreign investment.



[Soundbite] KANG JONG-HO(N. KOREAN CONSULATE GENERAL, VLADIVOSTOK) : "We need to lay highways and railways to ease inconveniences experienced by tourists. Construction of such infrastructures should be excluded from sanctions."



Also at the expo, a global investment consortium that includes 7 South Korean firms held talks with North Korean representatives regarding rights to developing natural resources and a high speed rail project connecting Kaesong and Sinuiju.



[Soundbite] KIM HAN-SIN(CONSORTIUM REPRESENTATIVE) : "We anticipate there will be an historic event of connecting Northeast Asian rails facilitating a Northeast Asian economic community."



The regime was also keen on publicity, sending Korean Central Television reporters to Russia to cover the expo. As Washington is showing conciliatory gestures on the sanctions issue ahead of resuming working-level talks with Pyongyang, North Korea also appears to be exerting all out efforts to attract foreign investment.

N.KOREA TAKES PART IN INTERNATIONAL EXPO

입력 2019.09.24 (15:25) 수정 2019.09.24 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea took part in an international trade expo in Russia and exerted all out efforts to attract foreign investment for the establishment of tourism infrastructure. The North argued that as tourism is not subject to global sanctions, the construction of tourism infrastructure should also be excluded from sanctions. Meanwhile a global investment team including South Korean firms proposed a high speed rail way project with North Korea and held related discussions at the expo.



[Pkg]



​An international trade expo held in Vladivostok, Russia. North Korea has set up a booth introducing Korean ginseng, cosmetics and stamps commemorating this June's Pyongyang-Washington summit at the inter-Korean border.



[Soundbite] (INSTRUCTOR OF N. KOREA'S GENERAL BUREAU ON OVERSEAS EXPOS) : "The meeting itself was a significant event as many Americans also buy the stamps."



Around a dozen countries are taking part in this trade expo. The communist state also sent a delegation tasked with attracting investment and securing export channels. The North is particularly focused on tourism. This is because the sector is not subject to global sanctions and is a legitimate means of earning foreign currency. In fact, North Korea is building major tourist complexes in the Wonsan-Kalma areas as well as Sinuiju. Pyongyang argues sanctions exemption should also be applied to the construction of tourism infrastructure in order to enable foreign investment.



[Soundbite] KANG JONG-HO(N. KOREAN CONSULATE GENERAL, VLADIVOSTOK) : "We need to lay highways and railways to ease inconveniences experienced by tourists. Construction of such infrastructures should be excluded from sanctions."



Also at the expo, a global investment consortium that includes 7 South Korean firms held talks with North Korean representatives regarding rights to developing natural resources and a high speed rail project connecting Kaesong and Sinuiju.



[Soundbite] KIM HAN-SIN(CONSORTIUM REPRESENTATIVE) : "We anticipate there will be an historic event of connecting Northeast Asian rails facilitating a Northeast Asian economic community."



The regime was also keen on publicity, sending Korean Central Television reporters to Russia to cover the expo. As Washington is showing conciliatory gestures on the sanctions issue ahead of resuming working-level talks with Pyongyang, North Korea also appears to be exerting all out efforts to attract foreign investment.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보