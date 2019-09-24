WORLD'S FIRST DISASTER ALERT SYSTEM News Today 입력 2019.09.24 (15:27) 수정 2019.09.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Emergency text messages are sent out in the event of natural disasters, such as a major fire or earthquake. But if the communications network is cut off, there is no way to receive these messages. To address this problem, the Korean government, in a world first, has launched a new trial-based disaster alert service utilizing what is known as the UHD terrestrial broadcast network.



[Pkg]



​Citizens received emergency text messages when a devastating fire engulfed a KT Corporation building last year. But with the communications network severed, some KT service subscribers residing in this area were not able to receive the alert. The newly launched disaster alert system is therefore not based on the communications network, but rather uses the terrestrial UHD broadcasting network to prevent this side effect. An emergency text message about an earthquake occurrence is relayed. Immediately, the message shows up on outdoor electronic boards, at senior homes, subway stations and inside buses. Information on evacuation procedures is also included. The earthquake alert can be delivered not only in text, but also through images and video. This type of disaster alert signals can be picked up anywhere as long as there are UHD broadcast air wave receivers. Even when the communications network goes down and regardless of broadcast programming, disaster-related info is expected to be conveyed in an effective way. This new service that utilizes the terrestrial UHD broadcast network, which is a world first, will gradually expand its application, starting with public facilities and high-risk institutions such as hospitals and senior care centers.



[Soundbite] JEONG BYEONG-HEE(DIRECTOR, KBS MEDIA TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE) : "Once the technical standardization process is complete, receiving alert messages through regular UHD TV receivers will become possible from next year."



By region, the service will first launch in Seoul and its surrounding areas with the goal to expand it nationwide by 2022.

