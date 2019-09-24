기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CLASSICAL PERFORMANCES OF GAGOK
입력 2019.09.24 (15:30) 수정 2019.09.24 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
CLASSICAL PERFORMANCES OF GAGOK
동영상영역 끝
RECREATION OF IMPERIAL DINNER 다음기사 RECREATION OF IMPERIAL DINNER
[Anchor Lead]

What's called Gagok refers to Korean songs of the past era where Korean poems were turned into melodies. Just like today's pop songs, Gagok was a common fixture up until 20, 30 years ago. Ahead of the 100th anniversary of Gagok's birth, 100 Korean classical singers held a meaningful performance, singing 100 Gagok songs in consecutive succession.

[Pkg]

Familiar songs middle aged spectators used to hear from their younger days play out on stage. For those now in their 50s and 60s, the music makes them smile. Some have teary eyes, as they walk down memory lane.

[Soundbite] HAN GYEONG-JA(SPECTATOR) : "The songs bring back memories of old friends and loved ones. There will be 5 shows and I booked them all."

From the big name veterans to the younger new faces, 100 classical singers gathered for this stage. It's a very special show. For 3 days straight, 100 singers will perform 100 gagok songs.

[Soundbite] JO MYEONG-SOO(SPECTATOR) : "It was wonderful. These shows were held every spring and fall up until 20 years ago but they disappeared at some point."

Korean gagok, born during the Japanese colonial era, soon marks its centennial. According to a recent study, the 1922 song "Thinking of my friend" composed by Park Tae-jun and based on a poem by Lee Eun-sang is believed to be the first ever Korean gagok. The song "Garden balsam" which was until now thought to be the first gagok is confirmed to have been written 4 years later in 1926. Starting with the 100 gagok relay concert, other events to mark the centennial are also being planned.

[Soundbite] WOO JOO-HO(CLASSICAL SINGER) : "Through 100 songs and 100 singers marking the centennial, we want to bring about a second renaissance of Korean gagok."

Korean gagok has been part of the nation's painful and checkered past, and with the upcoming anniversary, the genre is expected to experience a revival.
  • CLASSICAL PERFORMANCES OF GAGOK
    • 입력 2019.09.24 (15:30)
    • 수정 2019.09.24 (16:45)
    News Today
CLASSICAL PERFORMANCES OF GAGOK
[Anchor Lead]

What's called Gagok refers to Korean songs of the past era where Korean poems were turned into melodies. Just like today's pop songs, Gagok was a common fixture up until 20, 30 years ago. Ahead of the 100th anniversary of Gagok's birth, 100 Korean classical singers held a meaningful performance, singing 100 Gagok songs in consecutive succession.

[Pkg]

Familiar songs middle aged spectators used to hear from their younger days play out on stage. For those now in their 50s and 60s, the music makes them smile. Some have teary eyes, as they walk down memory lane.

[Soundbite] HAN GYEONG-JA(SPECTATOR) : "The songs bring back memories of old friends and loved ones. There will be 5 shows and I booked them all."

From the big name veterans to the younger new faces, 100 classical singers gathered for this stage. It's a very special show. For 3 days straight, 100 singers will perform 100 gagok songs.

[Soundbite] JO MYEONG-SOO(SPECTATOR) : "It was wonderful. These shows were held every spring and fall up until 20 years ago but they disappeared at some point."

Korean gagok, born during the Japanese colonial era, soon marks its centennial. According to a recent study, the 1922 song "Thinking of my friend" composed by Park Tae-jun and based on a poem by Lee Eun-sang is believed to be the first ever Korean gagok. The song "Garden balsam" which was until now thought to be the first gagok is confirmed to have been written 4 years later in 1926. Starting with the 100 gagok relay concert, other events to mark the centennial are also being planned.

[Soundbite] WOO JOO-HO(CLASSICAL SINGER) : "Through 100 songs and 100 singers marking the centennial, we want to bring about a second renaissance of Korean gagok."

Korean gagok has been part of the nation's painful and checkered past, and with the upcoming anniversary, the genre is expected to experience a revival.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.