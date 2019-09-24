CLASSICAL PERFORMANCES OF GAGOK News Today 입력 2019.09.24 (15:30) 수정 2019.09.24 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



What's called Gagok refers to Korean songs of the past era where Korean poems were turned into melodies. Just like today's pop songs, Gagok was a common fixture up until 20, 30 years ago. Ahead of the 100th anniversary of Gagok's birth, 100 Korean classical singers held a meaningful performance, singing 100 Gagok songs in consecutive succession.



[Pkg]



Familiar songs middle aged spectators used to hear from their younger days play out on stage. For those now in their 50s and 60s, the music makes them smile. Some have teary eyes, as they walk down memory lane.



[Soundbite] HAN GYEONG-JA(SPECTATOR) : "The songs bring back memories of old friends and loved ones. There will be 5 shows and I booked them all."



From the big name veterans to the younger new faces, 100 classical singers gathered for this stage. It's a very special show. For 3 days straight, 100 singers will perform 100 gagok songs.



[Soundbite] JO MYEONG-SOO(SPECTATOR) : "It was wonderful. These shows were held every spring and fall up until 20 years ago but they disappeared at some point."



Korean gagok, born during the Japanese colonial era, soon marks its centennial. According to a recent study, the 1922 song "Thinking of my friend" composed by Park Tae-jun and based on a poem by Lee Eun-sang is believed to be the first ever Korean gagok. The song "Garden balsam" which was until now thought to be the first gagok is confirmed to have been written 4 years later in 1926. Starting with the 100 gagok relay concert, other events to mark the centennial are also being planned.



[Soundbite] WOO JOO-HO(CLASSICAL SINGER) : "Through 100 songs and 100 singers marking the centennial, we want to bring about a second renaissance of Korean gagok."



Korean gagok has been part of the nation's painful and checkered past, and with the upcoming anniversary, the genre is expected to experience a revival.

CLASSICAL PERFORMANCES OF GAGOK

입력 2019.09.24 (15:30) 수정 2019.09.24 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



What's called Gagok refers to Korean songs of the past era where Korean poems were turned into melodies. Just like today's pop songs, Gagok was a common fixture up until 20, 30 years ago. Ahead of the 100th anniversary of Gagok's birth, 100 Korean classical singers held a meaningful performance, singing 100 Gagok songs in consecutive succession.



[Pkg]



Familiar songs middle aged spectators used to hear from their younger days play out on stage. For those now in their 50s and 60s, the music makes them smile. Some have teary eyes, as they walk down memory lane.



[Soundbite] HAN GYEONG-JA(SPECTATOR) : "The songs bring back memories of old friends and loved ones. There will be 5 shows and I booked them all."



From the big name veterans to the younger new faces, 100 classical singers gathered for this stage. It's a very special show. For 3 days straight, 100 singers will perform 100 gagok songs.



[Soundbite] JO MYEONG-SOO(SPECTATOR) : "It was wonderful. These shows were held every spring and fall up until 20 years ago but they disappeared at some point."



Korean gagok, born during the Japanese colonial era, soon marks its centennial. According to a recent study, the 1922 song "Thinking of my friend" composed by Park Tae-jun and based on a poem by Lee Eun-sang is believed to be the first ever Korean gagok. The song "Garden balsam" which was until now thought to be the first gagok is confirmed to have been written 4 years later in 1926. Starting with the 100 gagok relay concert, other events to mark the centennial are also being planned.



[Soundbite] WOO JOO-HO(CLASSICAL SINGER) : "Through 100 songs and 100 singers marking the centennial, we want to bring about a second renaissance of Korean gagok."



Korean gagok has been part of the nation's painful and checkered past, and with the upcoming anniversary, the genre is expected to experience a revival.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보