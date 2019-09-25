NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.25 (15:05) 수정 2019.09.25 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in met with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee in New York on Tuesday local time, and communicated his hope for co-hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games with North Korea.

As African swine fever continues to spread through Korea, the average wholesale pork price rose to 5,119 won per kilogram yesterday, up 22.5% from the previous month.

The Korea Duty Free Shops Association reported that sales by duty-free shops in Korea last month recorded 2.1845 trillion won, setting a monthly record high.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport found that nearly 1.42 million houses nationwide stood vacant last year, indicating that an increasing number of homes are left vacant and unattended in Korea just like in Japan.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.09.25 (15:05) 수정 2019.09.25 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in met with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee in New York on Tuesday local time, and communicated his hope for co-hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games with North Korea.

As African swine fever continues to spread through Korea, the average wholesale pork price rose to 5,119 won per kilogram yesterday, up 22.5% from the previous month.

The Korea Duty Free Shops Association reported that sales by duty-free shops in Korea last month recorded 2.1845 trillion won, setting a monthly record high.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport found that nearly 1.42 million houses nationwide stood vacant last year, indicating that an increasing number of homes are left vacant and unattended in Korea just like in Japan.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보