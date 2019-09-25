CREATING UNIQUE PORTRAITS News Today 입력 2019.09.25 (15:10) 수정 2019.09.25 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Artists who strive to stand out from others are always on the lookout for ingenuous ideas and artistic techniques. Next we're meeting with a young artist who creates the portraits of famous people using clothespins instead of a brush.



[Pkg]



Freddie Mercury of the legendary rock band Queen... His image of singing passionately in front of a microphone is portrayed in this art piece. From "the immortal rebel" James Dean to the first black U.S. president Barack Obama -- these portraits seem ordinary at a glance. But a closer look reveals that they were made of countless pins. These art pieces were created with clothespins instead of a brush and paint.



[Soundbite] JI YONG(PIN ARTIST) : "People get surprised when they find out that my work is created with clothespins. It's a good way to communicate."



The artist came up with the idea of using clothespins a few years ago when he was looking for more creative materials for his works. The artist first cuts out the shape of the object on a steel board that serves as a canvas. He then places a layer of styrofoam and inserts pins as close to each other as possible. It takes about 80,000 clothespins to make a piece measuring 60 centimeters on each side.



[Soundbite] JI YONG(PIN ARTIST) : "My hands swell a lot and I get blisters. It's hard but I forget about everything when it's completed. The feeling of elation makes me forget about everything."



This artist has turned a repetitive, grueling process into a means of psychological healing. Some 30 pieces of his work will be on display until this Friday at a gallery in downtown Seoul.

CREATING UNIQUE PORTRAITS

입력 2019.09.25 (15:10) 수정 2019.09.25 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Artists who strive to stand out from others are always on the lookout for ingenuous ideas and artistic techniques. Next we're meeting with a young artist who creates the portraits of famous people using clothespins instead of a brush.



[Pkg]



Freddie Mercury of the legendary rock band Queen... His image of singing passionately in front of a microphone is portrayed in this art piece. From "the immortal rebel" James Dean to the first black U.S. president Barack Obama -- these portraits seem ordinary at a glance. But a closer look reveals that they were made of countless pins. These art pieces were created with clothespins instead of a brush and paint.



[Soundbite] JI YONG(PIN ARTIST) : "People get surprised when they find out that my work is created with clothespins. It's a good way to communicate."



The artist came up with the idea of using clothespins a few years ago when he was looking for more creative materials for his works. The artist first cuts out the shape of the object on a steel board that serves as a canvas. He then places a layer of styrofoam and inserts pins as close to each other as possible. It takes about 80,000 clothespins to make a piece measuring 60 centimeters on each side.



[Soundbite] JI YONG(PIN ARTIST) : "My hands swell a lot and I get blisters. It's hard but I forget about everything when it's completed. The feeling of elation makes me forget about everything."



This artist has turned a repetitive, grueling process into a means of psychological healing. Some 30 pieces of his work will be on display until this Friday at a gallery in downtown Seoul.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보