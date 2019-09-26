ASF CONTINUES TO SPREAD News Today 입력 2019.09.26 (15:13) 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Another case of African swine fever has been confirmed in Ganghwa-gun County for three days in a row, and the total number of affected farms seems to be on the rise. As concerns over the spread of the deadly virus keep mounting, local governments are stepping up their quarantine efforts to the highest level. If the virus spreads to the southern part of Gyeonggi-do Province, it could easily penetrate other neighboring regions such as Chungcheongdo- Province.



[Pkg]



A quarantine vehicle thoroughly disinfects the area around a hog farm in Anseong, Gyeonggi-do Province.



[Soundbite] PARK YUN-KEUN(OFFICIAL AT ANSEONG CITY GOVERNMENT) : "All areas visited by vehicles carrying swine feed and livestock are disinfected."



A control post at the entrance to the farm is operated around the clock.



[Soundbite] CHO YOUNG-JUNG(OFFICIAL AT ANSEONG CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We are controlling all visiting vehicles. We write down the routes of all vehicles in the area."



Although the farm is located 90 kilometers away from the region where African swine fever has been confirmed, it is also subject to intensive control, which now covers the southern part of Gyeonggi-do Province as well. If the virus spreads to Anseong, the outcome could be devastating, because it is home to more than 160 hog farms raising some 380,000 pigs. The city of Icheon in Gyeonggi-do Province is also on high alert, as it has more than 180 hog farms raising 450,000 pigs -- the most in the southern part of Gyeonggi-do. The government of Icheon City has also deployed all of its officials to take part in the quarantine efforts. Anseong and Icheon border the Chungcheong-do region. If African swine fever spreads to the two cities, it will be a matter of time before it reaches the southern regions of the nation.



[Soundbite] CHANG SANG-YUP(OFFICIAL AT ICHEON CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We have deployed our entire workforce to prevent the spread of the virus as much as we can."



Festivals that were slated to open across Gyeonggi-do Province including the Korean International Ceramic Biennale have been cancelled to prevent the spread of the fatal virus. As African swine fever continues to spread across Korea, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has decided to extend the nationwide standstill order, which was issued on September 24, by another 48 hours.

