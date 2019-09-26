NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.26 (15:17) 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has suspended the sale of 269 medications containing ranitidine, which is commonly used in treatment of gastric ulcer and heart burns. The ministry explained that the suspension has been imposed, since an excessive level of the carcinogen NDMA was found in seven ranitidine-based drugs.

Prosecutors have indicted the president and two other officials of LOEN Entertainment on charges of diverting a large amount of copyright fees entitled to music artists. The diversion totals 18.2 billion won. LOEN is the former operator of Korea's largest online music streaming service Melon.

Authorities are investigating a leak of personal information of 49,000 people joining the online mall of supermarket chain Homeplus. Hackers are known to have aimed to steal the customers' frequent customer points though the cyber crime.

An anti-corruption civic group advocating the reform of private schools says that it will report opposition representative Na Kyung-won to the prosecution, Na, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, is facing allegations that she was involved in her daughter's unfair college admission.

