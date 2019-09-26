기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.26 (15:17) 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
SAMSUNG'S GALAXY FOLD ON DEMAND 다음기사 SAMSUNG'S GALAXY FOLD ON DEMAND
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has suspended the sale of 269 medications containing ranitidine, which is commonly used in treatment of gastric ulcer and heart burns. The ministry explained that the suspension has been imposed, since an excessive level of the carcinogen NDMA was found in seven ranitidine-based drugs.
Prosecutors have indicted the president and two other officials of LOEN Entertainment on charges of diverting a large amount of copyright fees entitled to music artists. The diversion totals 18.2 billion won. LOEN is the former operator of Korea's largest online music streaming service Melon.
Authorities are investigating a leak of personal information of 49,000 people joining the online mall of supermarket chain Homeplus. Hackers are known to have aimed to steal the customers' frequent customer points though the cyber crime.
An anti-corruption civic group advocating the reform of private schools says that it will report opposition representative Na Kyung-won to the prosecution, Na, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, is facing allegations that she was involved in her daughter's unfair college admission.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.09.26 (15:17)
    • 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has suspended the sale of 269 medications containing ranitidine, which is commonly used in treatment of gastric ulcer and heart burns. The ministry explained that the suspension has been imposed, since an excessive level of the carcinogen NDMA was found in seven ranitidine-based drugs.
Prosecutors have indicted the president and two other officials of LOEN Entertainment on charges of diverting a large amount of copyright fees entitled to music artists. The diversion totals 18.2 billion won. LOEN is the former operator of Korea's largest online music streaming service Melon.
Authorities are investigating a leak of personal information of 49,000 people joining the online mall of supermarket chain Homeplus. Hackers are known to have aimed to steal the customers' frequent customer points though the cyber crime.
An anti-corruption civic group advocating the reform of private schools says that it will report opposition representative Na Kyung-won to the prosecution, Na, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, is facing allegations that she was involved in her daughter's unfair college admission.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.