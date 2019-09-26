기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KOREAN FOOTBALL SENSATION LEE GANG-IN
입력 2019.09.26 (15:21) 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
KOREAN FOOTBALL SENSATION LEE GANG-IN
동영상영역 끝
ASIA'S ONLY ARTS & TOURISM FESTIVAL 다음기사 ASIA'S ONLY ARTS & TOURISM FESTIVAL
[Anchor Lead]

A new chapter in the history of Korean soccer has been written by player Lee Kang-in, who has scored his debut goal in his first game as a member of the Valencia CF. Let's take a look.

[Pkg]

Lee Kang-in got his first start as a left mid-fielder in the game against Getafe. Though Valencia conceded a goal shortly after the match began, Lee helped mount a comeback with a cross. After his pass was deflected by the defender's head, Gomez scorched the net with an overhead kick. Lee scored his league debut goal in the 39th minute when his squad was leading 2:1. Rodrigo distracted a number of defenders to pass the ball to Lee, and the young Korean star scores with a right foot volley. What makes his maiden goal extra memorable is that he used his off-foot. At only 18 years of age, Lee has now become the youngest foreign player to score in the league. After a phenomenal showing at June's FIFA U-20 world cup, this teen sensation is already re-writing the record books for Valencia. He wasn't done yet. In the 17th minute of the second half, Lee made the highlight reels again by using amazing footwork to leave defenders in the dust. After displaying an 85.7 pass percentage rate Lee Kang-in stepped out of the field in the 27th minute of the second half, replaced by Guedes. However, despite the Korean phenom's heroics, the match ended in a 3:3 draw, leaving Valencia on the 13th place of league standings.
  • KOREAN FOOTBALL SENSATION LEE GANG-IN
    • 입력 2019.09.26 (15:21)
    • 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45)
    News Today
KOREAN FOOTBALL SENSATION LEE GANG-IN
[Anchor Lead]

A new chapter in the history of Korean soccer has been written by player Lee Kang-in, who has scored his debut goal in his first game as a member of the Valencia CF. Let's take a look.

[Pkg]

Lee Kang-in got his first start as a left mid-fielder in the game against Getafe. Though Valencia conceded a goal shortly after the match began, Lee helped mount a comeback with a cross. After his pass was deflected by the defender's head, Gomez scorched the net with an overhead kick. Lee scored his league debut goal in the 39th minute when his squad was leading 2:1. Rodrigo distracted a number of defenders to pass the ball to Lee, and the young Korean star scores with a right foot volley. What makes his maiden goal extra memorable is that he used his off-foot. At only 18 years of age, Lee has now become the youngest foreign player to score in the league. After a phenomenal showing at June's FIFA U-20 world cup, this teen sensation is already re-writing the record books for Valencia. He wasn't done yet. In the 17th minute of the second half, Lee made the highlight reels again by using amazing footwork to leave defenders in the dust. After displaying an 85.7 pass percentage rate Lee Kang-in stepped out of the field in the 27th minute of the second half, replaced by Guedes. However, despite the Korean phenom's heroics, the match ended in a 3:3 draw, leaving Valencia on the 13th place of league standings.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.