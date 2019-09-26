KOREAN FOOTBALL SENSATION LEE GANG-IN News Today 입력 2019.09.26 (15:21) 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A new chapter in the history of Korean soccer has been written by player Lee Kang-in, who has scored his debut goal in his first game as a member of the Valencia CF. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Lee Kang-in got his first start as a left mid-fielder in the game against Getafe. Though Valencia conceded a goal shortly after the match began, Lee helped mount a comeback with a cross. After his pass was deflected by the defender's head, Gomez scorched the net with an overhead kick. Lee scored his league debut goal in the 39th minute when his squad was leading 2:1. Rodrigo distracted a number of defenders to pass the ball to Lee, and the young Korean star scores with a right foot volley. What makes his maiden goal extra memorable is that he used his off-foot. At only 18 years of age, Lee has now become the youngest foreign player to score in the league. After a phenomenal showing at June's FIFA U-20 world cup, this teen sensation is already re-writing the record books for Valencia. He wasn't done yet. In the 17th minute of the second half, Lee made the highlight reels again by using amazing footwork to leave defenders in the dust. After displaying an 85.7 pass percentage rate Lee Kang-in stepped out of the field in the 27th minute of the second half, replaced by Guedes. However, despite the Korean phenom's heroics, the match ended in a 3:3 draw, leaving Valencia on the 13th place of league standings.

KOREAN FOOTBALL SENSATION LEE GANG-IN

입력 2019.09.26 (15:21) 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A new chapter in the history of Korean soccer has been written by player Lee Kang-in, who has scored his debut goal in his first game as a member of the Valencia CF. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Lee Kang-in got his first start as a left mid-fielder in the game against Getafe. Though Valencia conceded a goal shortly after the match began, Lee helped mount a comeback with a cross. After his pass was deflected by the defender's head, Gomez scorched the net with an overhead kick. Lee scored his league debut goal in the 39th minute when his squad was leading 2:1. Rodrigo distracted a number of defenders to pass the ball to Lee, and the young Korean star scores with a right foot volley. What makes his maiden goal extra memorable is that he used his off-foot. At only 18 years of age, Lee has now become the youngest foreign player to score in the league. After a phenomenal showing at June's FIFA U-20 world cup, this teen sensation is already re-writing the record books for Valencia. He wasn't done yet. In the 17th minute of the second half, Lee made the highlight reels again by using amazing footwork to leave defenders in the dust. After displaying an 85.7 pass percentage rate Lee Kang-in stepped out of the field in the 27th minute of the second half, replaced by Guedes. However, despite the Korean phenom's heroics, the match ended in a 3:3 draw, leaving Valencia on the 13th place of league standings.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보