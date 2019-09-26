ASIA'S ONLY ARTS & TOURISM FESTIVAL News Today 입력 2019.09.26 (15:22) 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The only performing arts and tourism festival in Asia is underway in Seoul's Daehakro, the cradle of Korean stage productions. A wide range of creative productions and great actors are captivating foreign audiences as well, and some foreign tourists come to Korea just to see the performances.



[Pkg]



An actor sings to music one of the poems by mid-Joseon era poetess Heo Nanseolheon. Foreign language subtitles are shown on large screens installed on both sides of the stage.



[Soundbite] MIE BAMBA(JAPANESE TOURIST) : "The subtitles help me better understand difficult words and historical backgrounds."



Korea has hosted Asia's only performing arts and tourism festival every year since 2017. Foreign language subtitles are provided for eight out of some 70 productions presented this year. There are several nonverbal shows and dance performances that can be enjoyed even if visitors don't speak Korean.



[Soundbite] ROH JAE-HWAN(PRODUCER, MUSICAL "NANSEOL") : "Many Broadway shows have been imported to Korea, but I think Korean productions are just as good."



The shows are not only for the festival. A wide range of creative productions performed in roughly 160 theaters in the area attract foreign tourists year-round.



[Soundbite] JOO SANG-YONG(KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION) : "There are only few areas in the world with so many theaters. Daehakro has the potential to grow into a hub of performing arts."



The power of Korean performing arts is captivating the world and shaping Daehakro into the Broadway of Korea.

ASIA'S ONLY ARTS & TOURISM FESTIVAL

입력 2019.09.26 (15:22) 수정 2019.09.26 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The only performing arts and tourism festival in Asia is underway in Seoul's Daehakro, the cradle of Korean stage productions. A wide range of creative productions and great actors are captivating foreign audiences as well, and some foreign tourists come to Korea just to see the performances.



[Pkg]



An actor sings to music one of the poems by mid-Joseon era poetess Heo Nanseolheon. Foreign language subtitles are shown on large screens installed on both sides of the stage.



[Soundbite] MIE BAMBA(JAPANESE TOURIST) : "The subtitles help me better understand difficult words and historical backgrounds."



Korea has hosted Asia's only performing arts and tourism festival every year since 2017. Foreign language subtitles are provided for eight out of some 70 productions presented this year. There are several nonverbal shows and dance performances that can be enjoyed even if visitors don't speak Korean.



[Soundbite] ROH JAE-HWAN(PRODUCER, MUSICAL "NANSEOL") : "Many Broadway shows have been imported to Korea, but I think Korean productions are just as good."



The shows are not only for the festival. A wide range of creative productions performed in roughly 160 theaters in the area attract foreign tourists year-round.



[Soundbite] JOO SANG-YONG(KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION) : "There are only few areas in the world with so many theaters. Daehakro has the potential to grow into a hub of performing arts."



The power of Korean performing arts is captivating the world and shaping Daehakro into the Broadway of Korea.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보