CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about a new Korean romance film soon to be released, and actor Ji-sung starring in singer Baek Ji Young's new MV. A new Korean romantic comedy film "Crazy Romance" is set to be released next week, and anticipation is growing as actor Gong Hyo-jin and Kim Rae-won joined up again in 16 years. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Gong Hyo-jin and Kim Rae-won are partnering up again on screen for the first time in 16 years. Their last co-starring project was the TV drama "Snowman." Now they're back together in "Crazy Romance" scheduled for release next month. In a press conference the two star said they wanted to show each other how much their acting has improved over the years. "Crazy Romance" is about how a man and a woman, both heartbroken by previous relationships, approach romance in different ways. Gong Hyo-jin said that anyone who has been in a relationship could easily relate to the story. The actress stressed that the movie provides an honest and realistic look at today's romance. Actor Ji Sung lend his talent to help diva Baek Ji-young's comeback. He will appear in the music video of her new album slated for release on October 4th. This is the actor's first music video appearance in 11 years, since Kim Bum-soo's "Sadness Guide" in 2008. Previously, Baek said that her new song will be a ballad that goes well with the autumn season atmosphere. According to Ji Sung's management agency he will play a man going through the the pain of breaking up in the music video about love and parting. Baek Ji-young's soulful voice is expected to pair up well with Ji Sung's stellar acting.

