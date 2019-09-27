기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

North Korea on Friday issued a statement by Kim Kye-gwan, a foreign ministry adviser, and highly assessed US President Donald Trump's "political sense and decision making." The regime expected Trump would make a bold decision to improve North Korea-US relations.
In 3 days since the Justice Ministry opened a website on citizen proposals regarding ministerial and prosecution reform, some 13-hundred opinions have been received. The suggestions concern adjusting the investigative power between the prosecution and police and banning information disclosure on indictments.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has examined all 136 products of pickled clams sold in the market, and found genes of the Hepatitis A virus in 44 of them. These products have now been disposed.
According to Statistics Korea, over 2.3 million South Korean seniors 65 and older were employed last year, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous year.
