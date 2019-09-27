N. KOREA'S REMAKE OF KOREAN STORY News Today 입력 2019.09.27 (15:03) 수정 2019.09.27 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Chunhyangjeon or the Story of Chunhyang is one of the best-known Korean stories. North Korea has modernized the Korean classic into a traditional musical. Watch the following video of the North Korean Chunhyangjeon production to see how it differs from the South Korean version.



[Pkg]



A verse from Love Song, which most Koreans are familiar with. But unlike the pansori sung in South Korea, this version has different lyrics and is sung in an unfamiliar way. It's different from the traditional pansori rendition of "Chunhyangga" and the traditional musical "Chunhyangjeon." This production features a more westernized vocalization instead. This is North Korea's traditional opera Chunhyangjeon that follows the singing technique of traditional folk singers from Korea's western region. It is applauded as the origin and the crowning piece of North Korean traditional operas inspired by classical novels.



[Soundbite] KIM CHOL-WUNG(N. KOREAN DEFECTOR PIANIST) : "It sounds like an orchestra piece or modernized North Korean music. I can feel the sentiments that's unique to North Koreans."



It's still the love story between Chunhyang and Mong-ryong, but another main plot centers around the social class barriers that stand in their way. Also shown in this production is how Magistrate Byun exploits commoners.



[Soundbite] KIM HEE-SUN(NATIONAL GUGAK CENTER) : "South Korea tried to preserve traditional music, while North Korea aimed to modernize music so that people can relate to it better."



The entire two hours and 20 minutes of Chunhyangjen, the traditional opera was recorded for mass distribution in the 1990s in North Korea.

N. KOREA'S REMAKE OF KOREAN STORY

입력 2019.09.27 (15:03) 수정 2019.09.27 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Chunhyangjeon or the Story of Chunhyang is one of the best-known Korean stories. North Korea has modernized the Korean classic into a traditional musical. Watch the following video of the North Korean Chunhyangjeon production to see how it differs from the South Korean version.



[Pkg]



A verse from Love Song, which most Koreans are familiar with. But unlike the pansori sung in South Korea, this version has different lyrics and is sung in an unfamiliar way. It's different from the traditional pansori rendition of "Chunhyangga" and the traditional musical "Chunhyangjeon." This production features a more westernized vocalization instead. This is North Korea's traditional opera Chunhyangjeon that follows the singing technique of traditional folk singers from Korea's western region. It is applauded as the origin and the crowning piece of North Korean traditional operas inspired by classical novels.



[Soundbite] KIM CHOL-WUNG(N. KOREAN DEFECTOR PIANIST) : "It sounds like an orchestra piece or modernized North Korean music. I can feel the sentiments that's unique to North Koreans."



It's still the love story between Chunhyang and Mong-ryong, but another main plot centers around the social class barriers that stand in their way. Also shown in this production is how Magistrate Byun exploits commoners.



[Soundbite] KIM HEE-SUN(NATIONAL GUGAK CENTER) : "South Korea tried to preserve traditional music, while North Korea aimed to modernize music so that people can relate to it better."



The entire two hours and 20 minutes of Chunhyangjen, the traditional opera was recorded for mass distribution in the 1990s in North Korea.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보