CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.27

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the much anticipated debut of a project group comprised of top K-pop idol stars and KBS broadcasting classics in high definition. Project group SuperM comprised of one of the top K-POP idol stars such as Baekhyun and Kai of EXO and Taemin from SHINEE, will make their debut next week. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



A project group comprised of top K-pop idol stars will make an official debut next month. SuperM will release a mini album on October 4 and hold a showcase concert the following day at Capitol Records Tower, in Hollywood. As a joint venture between Korea's SM Entertainment and American front-line label Capitol Music Group, the band consists of seven K-pop stars, including Baekhyun and Kai of EXO as well as Taemin from SHINee. SuperM's upcoming album was produced by Lee Soo-man, the founder and chief producer of SM Entertainment. The October 5th concert will be broadcast live around the world. KBS will celebrate 100 years of Korean cinema by broadcasting classics remastered in high definition. The TV station signed an agreement with the Korean Film Archive to run a retrospective movie program for over two months. 12 masterpieces representing each decade of Korean cinematic history will be shown on KBS 1 TV every Friday from October 11 to December 27. The selection includes 1960s classics, "A Day Off" directed by Lee Man-hee, "The Housemaid" by Kim Ki-young and "The Aimless Bullet" by Yu Hyun-mok. From the 80's, "Good Windy Days" by director Lee Jang-ho is chosen. Joint Security Area, a 2000 mystery thriller film directed by Park Chan-wook, will also be broadcast on the small screen. These movies will be shown in digital re-mastered versions restored by the Korean Film Archive.

