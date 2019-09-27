기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.09.27 (15:05) 수정 2019.09.27 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
CULTURAL INSIGHT
동영상영역 끝
KOSPI 2,046.27 KOSDAQ 623.68 다음기사 KOSPI 2,046.27 KOSDAQ 623.68
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the much anticipated debut of a project group comprised of top K-pop idol stars and KBS broadcasting classics in high definition. Project group SuperM comprised of one of the top K-POP idol stars such as Baekhyun and Kai of EXO and Taemin from SHINEE, will make their debut next week. This and more on today's cultural news

[Pkg]

A project group comprised of top K-pop idol stars will make an official debut next month. SuperM will release a mini album on October 4 and hold a showcase concert the following day at Capitol Records Tower, in Hollywood. As a joint venture between Korea's SM Entertainment and American front-line label Capitol Music Group, the band consists of seven K-pop stars, including Baekhyun and Kai of EXO as well as Taemin from SHINee. SuperM's upcoming album was produced by Lee Soo-man, the founder and chief producer of SM Entertainment. The October 5th concert will be broadcast live around the world. KBS will celebrate 100 years of Korean cinema by broadcasting classics remastered in high definition. The TV station signed an agreement with the Korean Film Archive to run a retrospective movie program for over two months. 12 masterpieces representing each decade of Korean cinematic history will be shown on KBS 1 TV every Friday from October 11 to December 27. The selection includes 1960s classics, "A Day Off" directed by Lee Man-hee, "The Housemaid" by Kim Ki-young and "The Aimless Bullet" by Yu Hyun-mok. From the 80's, "Good Windy Days" by director Lee Jang-ho is chosen. Joint Security Area, a 2000 mystery thriller film directed by Park Chan-wook, will also be broadcast on the small screen. These movies will be shown in digital re-mastered versions restored by the Korean Film Archive.
  • CULTURAL INSIGHT
    • 입력 2019.09.27 (15:05)
    • 수정 2019.09.27 (16:45)
    News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the much anticipated debut of a project group comprised of top K-pop idol stars and KBS broadcasting classics in high definition. Project group SuperM comprised of one of the top K-POP idol stars such as Baekhyun and Kai of EXO and Taemin from SHINEE, will make their debut next week. This and more on today's cultural news

[Pkg]

A project group comprised of top K-pop idol stars will make an official debut next month. SuperM will release a mini album on October 4 and hold a showcase concert the following day at Capitol Records Tower, in Hollywood. As a joint venture between Korea's SM Entertainment and American front-line label Capitol Music Group, the band consists of seven K-pop stars, including Baekhyun and Kai of EXO as well as Taemin from SHINee. SuperM's upcoming album was produced by Lee Soo-man, the founder and chief producer of SM Entertainment. The October 5th concert will be broadcast live around the world. KBS will celebrate 100 years of Korean cinema by broadcasting classics remastered in high definition. The TV station signed an agreement with the Korean Film Archive to run a retrospective movie program for over two months. 12 masterpieces representing each decade of Korean cinematic history will be shown on KBS 1 TV every Friday from October 11 to December 27. The selection includes 1960s classics, "A Day Off" directed by Lee Man-hee, "The Housemaid" by Kim Ki-young and "The Aimless Bullet" by Yu Hyun-mok. From the 80's, "Good Windy Days" by director Lee Jang-ho is chosen. Joint Security Area, a 2000 mystery thriller film directed by Park Chan-wook, will also be broadcast on the small screen. These movies will be shown in digital re-mastered versions restored by the Korean Film Archive.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.