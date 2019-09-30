RALLY OVER PROSECUTORIAL REFORM News Today 입력 2019.09.30 (15:18) 수정 2019.09.30 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Last weekend's candlelight vigil held in front of the Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul was reminiscent of the nationwide protests three years ago that eventually led to former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. Although there were conflicting reports about the number of participants, it was the largest demonstration seen in the past three years, a telling sign that people want Korea's prosecution to be reformed.



[Pkg]



At three o'clock in the afternoon a stage is set up on one side of the eight-lane avenue between the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. About an hour later, a throng of protesters take up all but one lane of the 150-meter-wide road. When a crowd pours out of nearby Seocho Station at 5 PM, police removes all the barricades.



[Soundbite] "Defend Cho Kuk! Reform the prosecution!"



At 6 PM, the candlelight festival begins. The crossroads in front of Seocho Station were packed with protesters and their candle lights could even be seen at the next subway station near Seoul National University of Education. When the protest reached its peak around 7:30, people filled the east-west roads from Seoul National University of Education station to the front of the Supreme Court and the north-south stretch from Seocho Station toward the Seoul Arts Center. Protesters came from all around the country, as the assembly was publicized online in advance.



[Soundbite] HAN JUNG-WUNG(JEONJU RESIDENT) : "It took me five hours to come from Jeonju. I came to help make a better world for my children."



Protesters demonstrated their deep-rooted distrust toward the prosecution as they shouted toward the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office building where an investigation into Justice Minister Cho Kuk is underway. They claimed that the probe was politically motivated in order to stop the administration from overhauling the prosecution.



[Soundbite] OH SONG-YEOL(SIHEUNG RESIDENT) : "(Do you think the current prosecution is acting politically?) I believe they're 100% political."



Demonstrators voiced their support for the government's reform drive that aims to pull back what it sees as excessive prosecutorial authority.



[Soundbite] (PROTESTER) : "Prosecutorial and judicial reform is the starting point of genuine reform and democracy."



Meanwhile, protest organizers claim that two million people showed up for the rally, amid conflicting reports on the number of participants.

RALLY OVER PROSECUTORIAL REFORM

입력 2019.09.30 (15:18) 수정 2019.09.30 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Last weekend's candlelight vigil held in front of the Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul was reminiscent of the nationwide protests three years ago that eventually led to former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. Although there were conflicting reports about the number of participants, it was the largest demonstration seen in the past three years, a telling sign that people want Korea's prosecution to be reformed.



[Pkg]



At three o'clock in the afternoon a stage is set up on one side of the eight-lane avenue between the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. About an hour later, a throng of protesters take up all but one lane of the 150-meter-wide road. When a crowd pours out of nearby Seocho Station at 5 PM, police removes all the barricades.



[Soundbite] "Defend Cho Kuk! Reform the prosecution!"



At 6 PM, the candlelight festival begins. The crossroads in front of Seocho Station were packed with protesters and their candle lights could even be seen at the next subway station near Seoul National University of Education. When the protest reached its peak around 7:30, people filled the east-west roads from Seoul National University of Education station to the front of the Supreme Court and the north-south stretch from Seocho Station toward the Seoul Arts Center. Protesters came from all around the country, as the assembly was publicized online in advance.



[Soundbite] HAN JUNG-WUNG(JEONJU RESIDENT) : "It took me five hours to come from Jeonju. I came to help make a better world for my children."



Protesters demonstrated their deep-rooted distrust toward the prosecution as they shouted toward the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office building where an investigation into Justice Minister Cho Kuk is underway. They claimed that the probe was politically motivated in order to stop the administration from overhauling the prosecution.



[Soundbite] OH SONG-YEOL(SIHEUNG RESIDENT) : "(Do you think the current prosecution is acting politically?) I believe they're 100% political."



Demonstrators voiced their support for the government's reform drive that aims to pull back what it sees as excessive prosecutorial authority.



[Soundbite] (PROTESTER) : "Prosecutorial and judicial reform is the starting point of genuine reform and democracy."



Meanwhile, protest organizers claim that two million people showed up for the rally, amid conflicting reports on the number of participants.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보