NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.30 (15:02) 수정 2019.09.30 (16:46) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

An investigation of state administration has found that the amount of assets inherited by underage Koreans surpassed one trillion won in 2017 for the first time. About 40 percent of the children who inherited assets resided in the three southern districts of Seoul.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has uncovered more than 11-hundred exaggerated online advertisements of cosmetic products claiming to contain stem cells or other medicinal properties.
Apple Korea, which has been investigated by the Fair Trade Commission for allegedly forcing Korean telecom providers to pay advertisement fees, submitted its voluntary correction plan to avoid sanctions, but it has been rejected for having insufficient content.
According to the National Pension Service, the number of pension recipients who had paid pension contributions for more than 20 years, now reaches 600,000 people. They receive 926,000 won a month on average.
